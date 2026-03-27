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VinFast Aktie 129051121 / SGXZ55111462

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27.03.2026 05:30:11

VinFast Philippines, V-Green, and Green GSM Philippines seal strategic partnership with BDO Unibank to drive e-mobility in the Philippines

VinFast
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EQS Newswire / 27/03/2026 / 05:30 CET/CEST

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 September 2025 - As the electric mobility sector gains momentum across Southeast Asia, VinFast Auto Philippines Inc. (VinFast Philippines), a fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer; V-Green Charging Station Development Philippines Inc. (V-Green), a pioneer in EV charging infrastructure; and Green and Smart Mobility Philippines Inc. (Green GSM Philippines), operator of the country's first all-electric taxi fleet, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO).

The agreement marks the start of a strategic collaboration that will support the three companies' expansion and operations in the Philippine market, making electric vehicles more accessible to Filipino consumers and businesses. It also signifies a broader push to accelerate the country's transition toward cleaner energy.

Through this partnership, VinFast Philippines (a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates) will leverage on BDO's comprehensive suite of financial solutions including cash management, consumer banking, leasing, and insurance services and create tailored financing programs for both retail and corporate customers.

At VinFast, we view sustainable transportation as more than just a technological shift—it's a commitment to future generations," said Ms. Duong Thi Thu Trang, Deputy CEO of Global Sales of VinFast. "Partnering with BDO, a trusted and forward-thinking financial institution, allows us to empower Filipinos with greater access to EVs while helping shape a smarter, greener, and more livable urban future."

The partnership extends beyond vehicles. V-Green has already secured approvals to roll out EV charging stations in four SM Supermalls, with further expansion planned across Alfamart outlets, educational institutions, and other strategic locations within the BDO–SM ecosystem.

"Charging infrastructure is essential for sustainable EV growth," noted Mr. Nguyen Thanh Duong, CEO of V-Green. "By partnering with BDO, we can fast-track the deployment of convenient and reliable charging solutions that make EV use more practical and scalable across the Philippines."

Meanwhile, Green GSM Philippines, operator of the country's first all-electric taxi fleet powered by VinFast vehicles, has integrated with BDO's digital banking platform since its launch in June 2025 to support its driver onboarding and expansion.

"Our mission is to deliver cleaner, safer, and more transparent public transport," said a representative of Green GSM Philippines. "Our partnership with BDO strengthens our driver support and enables sustainable fleet expansion. It also lays the foundation to help the Philippines in reducing emissions and modernizing urban transportation."

Charles M. Rodriguez, BDO Unibank's Executive Vice President and Head of the Institutional Banking Group shared "Our collaboration with VinFast, V-Green and Green GSM allows us to support the broader adoption of electric vehicles and the development of green infrastructure in the country. By providing the right financial solutions, we are enabling businesses to drive a future-ready transport sector."

Together, VinFast, V-Green, and Green GSM are building a holistic electric mobility ecosystem in the Philippines, spanning from EV distribution to charging infrastructure development and electric taxi operations. With BDO's financial support and the SM Group's extensive network, this partnership aims to bring meaningful benefits to Filipinos - through expanded mobility and improved transport systems aligned with the country's long-term development goals.
Hashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.ph/en

About Green GSM

Green GSM is the Philippines' pioneering all-electric taxi fleet — a game-changing mobility solution championing sustainable, accessible, and eco-friendly urban transport. Powered exclusively by VinFast EVs, Green GSM is committed to reducing carbon emissions while delivering high-performance, reliable service to Filipino commuters.

With driver-first programs, innovative digital booking platforms, and a bold national vision, Green GSM is driving the future of transport — one zero-emission ride at a time. Learn more at www.greengsm.ph

About V-Green

V-Green Global Charging Station Development Corporation is a pioneering green infrastructure company, committed to building a smart, convenient, and flexible EV charging ecosystem to accelerate the sustainable energy transition in Vietnam and globally. V-Green is expanding into high-potential markets across the region, including Laos, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The company offers a diverse portfolio of charging solutions, including home chargers (7.4 kW and 11 kW) and public AC/DC charging stations (ranging from 20 kW to 250 kW). All come equipped with smart management software and LINK connectivity technology to optimize performance and revenue. Learn more: https://vgreen.net/en

About BDO

BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) is a full-service universal bank which provides a wide range of corporate and retail services such as loan and deposit products, treasury, trust banking, investment banking, private banking, rural banking and microfinance, cash management, leasing and finance, remittance, life insurance, property & casualty insurance brokerage, cash cards, credit cards, and online and non-online stock brokerage services. BDO has the country's largest distribution network, with over 1,800 consolidated operating branches and more than 5,800 teller machines nationwide. It also has 15 international offices (including full-service branches in Hong Kong and Singapore) in Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East. The Bank also offers digital banking solutions to make banking easier, faster, and more secure for its clients. BDO ranked as the largest bank in terms of total assets, loans, deposits and trust funds under management based on published statements of condition as of March 31, 2025. For concerns, please visit any BDO branch near you or reach us through any of the channels listed in the Consumer Assistance page of our website: https://www.bdo.com.ph/consumer-assistance. For more information, please visit www.bdo.com.ph.

BDO is regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (https://www.bsp.gov.ph). The BDO, BDO Unibank and other BDO-related trademarks are owned by BDO Unibank, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

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News Source: VinFast

27/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News