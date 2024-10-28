Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
VinFast Aktie
28.10.2024 12:45:07

VinFast officially launches in the Middle East

VinFast
3.98 USD 0.51%
EQS Newswire / 28/10/2024 / 12:45 CET/CEST

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2024 At Bluewaters Island (Dubai), VinFast Auto held the official brand launch event in the Middle Eastern market, showcasing a variety of smart and green mobility solutions. This event marks a significant milestone in VinFast's global expansion strategy and reinforces its commitment to providing sustainable and green transportation solutions in the region.

The VF 8 model will be sold in the Middle Eastern market.

On the same day as the brand launch, VinFast, together with its partner Al Tayer Motors, officially opened its first dealership in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), located in the downtown area of Dubai. With a total area of over 1,000 square meters, the store is designed with a modern and luxurious style, integrated with a service workshop, providing customers the opportunity to directly experience VinFast's smart electric vehicles, including the VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9 models.

With modern design, advanced technology, and impressive performance, VinFast's electric vehicles promise to bring entirely new driving experiences to customers in the UAE as well as the Middle East region. Previously, on October 17, 2024, VinFast signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Charge&Go to promote the installation and operation of a network of public charging stations and related services in the UAE.

According to plans, additional VinFast dealerships in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain, will be opened later this year. The VinFast VF 8 model is expected to be priced starting from $47,500 (Eco trim) and from $51,500 (Plus trim) when it is launched for sale in the Middle East.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ta Xuan Hien, CEO of VinFast Middle East, shared: "Today's official brand launch in the Middle East marks an important step in VinFast's journey to expand its presence in the global electric vehicle market. We are proud to partner with Gulf nations in the electrification revolution, offering smart and powerful electric vehicles with exceptional warranties, while gradually realizing our expansion plan in the Middle East and globally."

As a pioneer in the all-electric vehicle strategy, VinFast has established a strong reputation with its presence in numerous international markets such as the U.S., Canada, Europe, Indonesia, India, and the Philippines. The Middle East is a new advancement in VinFast's expansion strategy, especially as countries in the region are adopting policies to accelerate the development of electric vehicles.

In the Middle East, VinFast has signed exclusive partnership agreements with three leading regional dealers: Al Tayer Motors (UAE), Al Mana Holdings (Qatar), and Bahwan Automobiles & Trading (Oman). By promoting collaboration with top partners in the Middle East, VinFast is actively participating in realizing green mobility solutions in the region, while affirming the commitment of the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer to making EVs more accessible to everyone.
Hashtag: #VinFast #Vingroup #EV

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play EV manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://me.vinfast.com/

News Source: VinFast

28/10/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
