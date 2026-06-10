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VinFast Aktie 129051121 / SGXZ55111462

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10.06.2026 05:45:12

VinFast launches early booking program for battery-swapping e-motorcycles in the Philippines, accelerating its expansion across Southeast Asia

VinFast
2.62 EUR -2.35%
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EQS Newswire / 10/06/2026 / 05:45 CET/CEST

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 June 2026 - VinFast has officially launched the Early Booking Program for three (3) e-motorcycle models in the Philippines, including the VinFast Evo, VinFast Feliz II, and VinFast Viper, less than one month after opening bookings for the same lineup in Indonesia. The launch expands VinFast's all-electric product portfolio in the Philippines while demonstrating the Company's ability to rapidly advance its strategy of developing a comprehensive green mobility ecosystem across Southeast Asia.

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From June 10 to July 18, customers in the Philippines can place early orders for VinFast e-motorcycles through the official website at vinfastauto.ph or VinFast dealerships nationwide, with a non-refundable booking fee of only PHP 3,000. During the Early Booking Program period, customers will receive incentives valued at PHP 5,600.

All three e-motorcycle models offer accessible pricing and are accompanied by VinFast's flexible ownership model, allowing customers to choose between battery subscription (with battery swapping privilege), or purchasing vehicles with batteries included, depending on their preferences and usage needs.

Accordingly, the VinFast Evo is priced at PHP 70,000 (with battery subscription), PHP 82,700 (including 1 battery), and PHP 95,400 (including 2 batteries). The VinFast Feliz II is priced at PHP 72,400 (with battery subscription), PHP 85,100 (including 1 battery), and PHP 97,800 (including 2 batteries).

Meanwhile, the VinFast Viper is priced at PHP 81,900 (with battery subscription), PHP 94,600 (including 1 battery), and PHP 107,300 (including 2 batteries).

The first deliveries to customers in the Philippines are expected to begin from July 2026.

Ms. Vo Thi Cam Tu, Managing Director of VinFast E-motorcycles Overseas Market, said: "The Philippines is one of the key markets in VinFast's international electric two-wheeler expansion strategy. The introduction of three battery-swapping e-motorcycle models further expands our product ecosystem in the country while offering more green mobility options tailored to the diverse needs of local consumers. We will continue investing comprehensively in products, infrastructure, and services to make the transition to electric mobility the most natural choice for all Filipinos."

The three new models have been developed to meet the diverse mobility needs of consumers in the Philippines, ranging from daily urban commuting and business purposes to modern and dynamic lifestyle aspirations.

Among them, the VinFast Viper is designed for young customers who favor sporty styling and modern technology. The vehicle is equipped with a range of advanced features, including a Smart Key system with remote vehicle tracking and locating functions, a TFT display, projector headlights, and dual rear shock absorbers with external reservoirs.

Meanwhile, the VinFast Evo and VinFast Feliz II are optimized for practical everyday use, combining agile performance, affordable operating costs, and driving ranges well suited to urban mobility needs.

All three models are equipped with a 5,200W BLDC in-wheel motor. The VinFast Viper and VinFast Feliz II support top speeds of up to 90 km/h, while the VinFast Evo reaches up to 80 km/h.

VinFast e-motorcycles are also developed to global quality standards. The frame is constructed using high-strength steel that meets Japanese standards. The motor and controller system are rated IP67 for water and dust resistance, while the battery complies with the European ECE-R136 safety standard and is covered by a warranty of up to 6 years or 72,000 km.

Each e-motorcycle features two battery compartments positioned beneath the seat, allowing the use of up to two 1.5 kWh LFP batteries. With two fully-charged batteries, the vehicle can travel up to 150 km under standard conditions.

Customers may choose to subscribe to two batteries at a monthly fee of PHP 439 per battery, or purchase vehicles with batteries included, depending on their needs. Battery swapping fees are set at PHP 35 per battery per swap.

In addition to battery swapping, users can also charge batteries directly at home. Through a strategic partnership with global charging infrastructure developer V-Green, VinFast is actively deploying battery-swapping stations across the Philippines to provide customers with a convenient, fast, and optimized ownership experience.

The Philippines is currently one of Southeast Asia's largest two-wheeler markets. Combined with increasingly visible trends toward green transportation solutions, the market is considered well-positioned for the growth of electric motorcycles in the coming years. It is also one of the five key international markets in VinFast's electric two-wheeler expansion plan this year, alongside Indonesia, India, Thailand, and Malaysia.

In recent years, VinFast has gradually established a green mobility ecosystem in the Philippines, Indonesia, India, and other markets through partnerships with local companies, alongside ecosystem partners such as Green GSM and V-Green. In addition to e-motorcycles, VinFast is also developing a diverse portfolio that includes electric vehicles, e-bikes, and e-buses, further expanding consumer choices in the transition toward sustainable transportation on a global scale.

Hashtag: #VinFast
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

225647
News Source: VinFast

10/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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