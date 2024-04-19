|
VinFast expands access to comprehensive aftersales network in France and Germany through agreement with Mobivia
PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 April 2024 - VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) announces the signing of a cooperation agreement with Mobivia, one of Europe's leading automotive repair and maintenance brands, expanding access to a comprehensive aftersales service network for VinFast customers in France and Germany.
About VinFast
VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam. Strongly committed to the mission of a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.eu
About Mobivia
Mobivia is an ecosystem dedicated to the mobility of today and tomorrow, with 11 brands and 21 start-ups. Working alongside users for 50 years, Mobivia's companies provide local support for everyone's mobility, whatever their needs, means and choices, by offering useful, innovative and sustainable mobility solutions. Mobivia's 23,000 employees live out its founding humanist values and strong social and environmental commitments on a daily basis and share a common mission: "Opening sustainable mobility to all".
