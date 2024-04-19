Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’196 -0.3%  SPI 14’857 -0.4%  Dow 37’775 0.1%  DAX 17’693 -0.8%  Euro 0.9683 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’908 -0.6%  Gold 2’375 -0.2%  Bitcoin 58’960 1.8%  Dollar 0.9091 -0.4%  Öl 86.3 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529
Top News
Fortsetzung der Goldpreis-Rally? Analyst sieht nach Iran-Angriff auf Israel gute Chancen
Lufthansa-Aktie in Grün: Lufthansa und Swiss Fliegen vorübergehend nicht nach Israel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen-Aktie rutscht ab: Ex-S.Oliver-Chef übernimmt Spitze bei Heidelberger Druck
Bitcoin steuert auf Halving-Event zu: Was dann mit dem Bitcoinpreis passieren könnte
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Mittag entwickeln
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

VinFast Aktie [Valor: 129051121 / ISIN: SGXZ55111462]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.04.2024 13:15:05

VinFast expands access to comprehensive aftersales network in France and Germany through agreement with Mobivia

finanzen.net zero VinFast-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

VinFast
2.70 USD -0.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 19/04/2024 / 13:15 CET/CEST

PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 April 2024 - VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) announces the signing of a cooperation agreement with Mobivia, one of Europe's leading automotive repair and maintenance brands, expanding access to a comprehensive aftersales service network for VinFast customers in France and Germany.

482624-image-1-jpeg-550x.jpeg


Through this cooperation, VinFast electric vehicle owners can access the high-quality aftersales services available at Mobivia's network of 1,200 service centers in France and Germany.

Mobivia will ensure the warranty process, recommend maintenance procedures, and provide new equipment and accessories for VinFast customers, all in accordance with Mobivia's exceptional standards.

Established more than 50 years ago, Mobivia has fortified its leadership in the automotive repair and maintenance market with a diverse portfolio of brands such as Norauto, Midas, ATU, Auto 5, and Carter-Cash. Embracing innovation in the swiftly evolving automotive landscape, the company is fast-tracking its shift towards electric mobility through its collaboration with VinFast.

Mobivia is deeply committed to sustainable mobility. Mobivia brands offer a 100% dedicated maintenance package for electric vehicles and Mobivia ensures the upskilling of its electro-technicians through dedicated training within its Academy based in Villeneuve d'Ascq, France and a network of specialized EV-Centers in Germany. Mobivia also has a research and development center staffed by engineers specialized in these technologies, who deploy their knowledge throughout Mobivia's network via a dedicated call center.

With the guiding principle of "Placing customers at the forefront," this collaboration underscores VinFast's dedication to supporting both French and German communities in their shift towards eco-conscious transportation and is a pivotal moment in the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer's endeavor to expand its customer base in the European market.

Mr. Jean-Christophe Mercier, Vice-President Aftersales and Customer Ownership Experience VinFast Europe, said: "VinFast strongly believes that Mobivia's extensive after-sales service network and skilled technical team will bolster customer confidence in the VinFast brand, ensuring an unparalleled experience for our European customers."

Mr. Alain Flipo, CEO of Mobivia Fleet Solutions and Partnerships, stated: "Mobivia is proud to support the deployment of VinFast in Europe by providing maintenance and repair services for these electric vehicles. This partnership perfectly embodies the commitment of our brands to sustainable mobility."

Beyond established markets like the United States, Canada, and Europe, VinFast is vigorously venturing into burgeoning markets across Asia, including India, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, as well as the Middle East and Africa. In addition to its home base in Vietnam, VinFast is actively promoting the establishment of electric vehicle manufacturing plants in the United States and India, with plans for a new facility in Indonesia.

Hashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam. Strongly committed to the mission of a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.eu

About Mobivia

Mobivia is an ecosystem dedicated to the mobility of today and tomorrow, with 11 brands and 21 start-ups. Working alongside users for 50 years, Mobivia's companies provide local support for everyone's mobility, whatever their needs, means and choices, by offering useful, innovative and sustainable mobility solutions. Mobivia's 23,000 employees live out its founding humanist values and strong social and environmental commitments on a daily basis and share a common mission: "Opening sustainable mobility to all".

For more information: https://www.mobivia.com/

Follow us on Linkedin

225647
News Source: VinFast

19/04/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1884991&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu VinFast

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VinFast

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über die Pharmaindustrie.

🔎Eli Lilly
🔎Novo Nordisk
🔎Pfizer
🔎Johnson & Johnson
🔎Roche

Welche Trends zeigen sich in der Branche, welche Position nehmen die Schweizer Pharma-Riesen auf dem internationalen Markt ein und wie sieht es mit der Forschung aus?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

09:48 Börse Aktuell – Eskalationsspirale dreht sich weiter
09:44 Nahostkonflikt eskaliert
09:22 SG-Marktüberblick: 19.04.2024
06:21 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Markantes Top im Chart
18.04.24 Julius Bär: 8.85% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
18.04.24 Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
17.04.24 GRANOLAS: Bühne frei für Europas Börsenavantgarde
17.04.24 Why is the Gold Rally Leaving Silver Behind?
16.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Swiss Re, UBS
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’636.94 19.80 SS5MAU
Short 11’870.64 13.90 F1SSMU
Short 12’335.66 8.81 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’202.02 19.04.2024 13:17:31
Long 10’717.43 19.29 SSQMQU
Long 10’480.00 13.86
Long 10’033.42 8.88 CPSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VinFast 2.70 -0.74% VinFast

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie springt auf Rekordhoch: ABB verzeichnet leichtes Umsatzwachstum und wird profitabler
Roche-Aktie um Vortagesschluss: Lungenkrebsmittel Alecensa wird in den USA zugelassen
Negativtrend setzt sich fort: Rheinmetall-, HENSOLDT- und RENK-Aktien weiterhin schwächer
Kurschancen während der Berichtssaison: Diese Aktien empfiehlt ein Analyst ausser NVIDIA
Investment-Tipp Rheinmetall-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Cathie Wood nach Verkauf von NVIDIA-Aktien: Wie die Tech-Investorin nun NVIDIA einschätzt - und Tesla
DocMorris-Aktie stürzt ab: Wandelanleihe 2020-2025 soll vorzeitig zurückgekauft werden
Schindler-Aktie höher: Schindler steigert im Startquartal seinen Gewinn - Frankenstärke belastet aber das Ergebnis
Netflix-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Netflix überzeugt bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Arbonia-Aktie verzeichnet starke Gewinne: Käufer für Klimadivision gefunden - Arbonia plant Aktienrückkaufprogramm

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}