VinFast and the Rise of a New Gulf Lifestyle

As Gulf cities hardwire sustainability into daily life, VinFast is shaping an electric lifestyle that feels like a smart, seamless routine, with its climate-ready design, long-term warranty confidence and software-driven convenience woven into everyday driving. DUBAI, UAE -





With that, a new lifestyle is taking shape. The clearest sign is how refueling is moving into the home, often happening quietly overnight. In the not-so-distant future, some drivers may struggle to recall the last time they stood beside a pump in the heat, watching the numbers climb under fluorescent lights.



Into this transition steps VinFast, a young global brand intent on making those new habits stick. Its focus is to make the interactions around them feel at least as convenient as traditional ownership, if not more so. In other words, to make EV living workable at scale, for everyone.



The VF 8 sits at the center of that effort. Fine-tuned for Gulf conditions, it pairs vegan leather seating with ventilation and heating functions suited to dramatic seasonal swings. Dual-zone climate control integrates air-quality management and ionization, a practical feature in cities where dust storms are not rare events. The cabin is anchored by a large 15.6-inch infotainment display, sized generously enough that drivers are not left squinting at navigation prompts or climate settings mid-traffic.



More subtly, the VF 8 encourages new expectations around what a car should do. Over-the-air update capability allows the vehicle's software to improve over time. Driver profiles synchronize settings and climate preferences, useful in households where one vehicle rotates between work commutes, school runs and weekend trips. Smart modes such as pet mode and camp mode extend the car's role beyond transport, accommodating both urban density and the region's fondness for desert getaways.



VinFast has also worked to address the psychological side of the green transition. An expectation-surpassing element of the VinFast ownership experience is its warranty package: a 10-year or 200,000-kilometer vehicle warranty, a 10-year unlimited battery warranty and five years of free maintenance up to 100,000 kilometers, all structured to make durability and cost predictability part of the standard equation rather than an added extra. A recently signed Memorandum of Understanding with PlusX Electric in the UAE focuses on portable charging pods, on-demand mobile charging and emergency roadside support.



Taken together, these elements frame sustainability as simply another way of moving through the world, rather than an act of sacrifice, and arguably a more efficient one at that. Fewer service visits. Predictable maintenance costs. Charging woven into the domestic routine.



Across the Gulf, greener living is unfolding in just that manner. The progress can be gradual, almost mundane, yet it is unmistakably forward. VinFast's role is to ensure that when a driver chooses electric mobility, the surrounding experience feels stable, supported and suited to regional realities.

