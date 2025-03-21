Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
21.03.2025 05:15:06

VinFast and PT Arimbi Amartapura sign a memorandum of understanding to develop 22 VinFast stores in Indonesia

VinFast
EQS Newswire / 21/03/2025 / 05:15 CET/CEST

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 March 2025 - VinFast has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PT Aribi Amartapura (Amarta), one of Indonesia's leading vehicle distributors, to accelerate the expansion of its showroom network in the country. This partnership marks a significant milestone in VinFast's global dealership strategy, enhancing brand visibility and bringing its electric vehicles closer to Indonesian customers.

VinFast Asia CEO (left) and Amarta CEO at the MOU signing ceremony.

Under the agreement, VinFast will leverage Amarta's extensive market expertise and 25 years of experience to establish 22 new showrooms between 2025 and 2027, focusing on major cities such as Greater Jakarta and Bandung. Of these, 11 showrooms are set to open in 2025, with the earliest expected to launch in March 2025.

Designed with a modern aesthetic and equipped with convenient charging ports, VinFast showrooms offer a seamless customer experience, covering everything from product display and test drives to after-sales services. This comprehensive model allows customers to enjoy convenience at every stage of their journey, from learning about VinFast's electric vehicles to ownership and long-term use.

The partnership with Amarta will not only significantly expand VinFast's existing dealership network in Indonesia, but also align with its global shift to a dealership model, optimizing operations, reducing costs, and strengthening brand presence in international markets.

Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said: "We are excited to collaborate with Amarta to bring our smart, eco-friendly electric vehicles closer to Indonesian consumers. This partnership allows us to fully capitalize on Amarta's deep local expertise, laying a strong foundation for VinFast to become a household name in electric mobility."

Mr Angga Prawira Awang, CEO of Amarta added: "It is an honor for Amarta to partner with VinFast, a dynamic and pioneering EV brand from Vietnam. We believe that by combining Amarta's local market insights with VinFast's superior product quality and affordable pricing, we can deliver exceptional value to Indonesian customers while promoting green mobility and a sustainable future."

VinFast is making new, strong strides in the Indonesian market, reaffirming its commitment to driving the local green transition. To date, the company has partnered with 14 dealers, which operates 21 stores across Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, Bali, and other key locations, offering consumers a diverse range of electric vehicles, including the mini e-SUV models VF 3, VF 5, and VF e34. Notably, VinFast offers an attractive free charging program for all customers until March 1, 2028, along with a warranty of 7 to 10 years (depending on the model), underscoring its dedication to making green transportation accessible in Indonesia.

In just over a year since entering the market, billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong's comprehensive "For a Green Future" electric vehicle ecosystem has built a strong presence in Indonesia with the launch of VinFast, an electric car manufacturer; GSM's electric ride-hailing service; and V-GREEN, a charging infrastructure company. These recent milestones further reaffirm VinFast's long-term commitment to advancing a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable future in the country.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id/

About PT Aribi Amartapura

PT Aribi Amartapura is an automotive business company specialized in Cars and Motorcycle founded in 1999 with main operation in West Java province.

21/03/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

