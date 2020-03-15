15.03.2020 22:34:00

vineyard vines Closes All Stores In An Effort To Help Limit The Spread Of COVID-19

STAMFORD, Conn., March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines, the lifestyle brand best known for its smiling pink whale logo, today announced that as of Monday, March 16 all vineyard vines retail stores and outlets are closing through Friday, March 27 as an effort to protect communities against the global spread of COVID-19.

"The safety and wellness of our team, customers and community is our #1 priority.  Given the current state of COVID-19 we have decided to close all stores and encourage you all to take the precautionary measures recommended by the CDC and WHO. This unprecedented time leaves us incredibly thankful for the support of our team, loyal customers and communities. Together we have shared so many Every Day Should Feel This Good moments and, in times like this, we know that the strength and character of our communities will see us through," said Shep & Ian Murray, vineyard vines, Co-Founders and brothers.

vineyard vines will continue to pay store teams for any previously scheduled shifts during this time. In the vineyard vines offices, corporate employees whose jobs allow them to work remotely have been asked to do so until further notice.

vineyard vines will remain open online at www.vineyardvines.com to safely serve customers.  We will continue to monitor this complex and rapidly evolving situation.  For more information, visit www.vineyardvines.com and follow along @vineyardvines @vineyardvineswomen.

ABOUT vineyard vines®
A company best known for its smiling pink whale logo, was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented the Good Life. In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialty and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines.com and at over 100 freestanding stores.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vineyard-vines-closes-all-stores-in-an-effort-to-help-limit-the-spread-of-covid-19-301024493.html

SOURCE vineyard vines

