vineyard vines Announced As The Official Style Of A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines , the lifestyle apparel brand best known for its smiling pink whale logo, announced today their collaboration with TriStar Pictures' highly-anticipated film, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Launching on World Kindness Day and reflecting the shared ethos between the brand and Mister Rogers, vineyard vines is The Official Style of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and has created a limited-edition collection. The assortment will consist of the iconic red cardigan sweater and four patterned ties, along with a bow tie available at vineyardvines.com, as well as select vineyard vines stores.

"As the official style of A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood, we're constantly inspired by the words and actions of Fred Rogers. Growing up, every kid wanted to be Mister Rogers' neighbor--from the moment he put on his iconic red cardigan and sneakers, as children, we were captivated," said Shep Murray, vineyard vines CEO & co-founder. Ian Murray, vineyard vines CEO and co-founder adds, "Mister Rogers' philosophy of kindness mirrors the foundation of our brand, and makes this a natural collaboration. We are proud to be a part of carrying on his legacy and inspiring kindness throughout the holiday season"

To kick off the promotion, and in honor of World Kindness Day, vineyard vines will perform and encourage random acts of kindness throughout the holiday season. For more information, visit www.vineyardvines.com and follow along at #EDSFTG #ABeautifulDayMovie. See A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood, only in theaters startingNovember 22.

ABOUT vineyard vines®

A company best known for its whimsical neckties and smiling pink whale logo, was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented the Good Life. In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialty and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines.com and at over 100 freestanding stores.

ABOUT A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Tom Hanks portrays Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about kindness, love and forgiveness from America's most beloved neighbor.

Directed by Marielle Heller. Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster. Inspired by the article "Can You Say. . . Hero?" by Tom Junod. Produced by Youree Henley, Peter Saraf, Marc Turtletaub and Leah Holzer. The film stars Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper.

