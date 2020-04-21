21.04.2020 04:13:00

Vinetree Corp Announces the Launch of Rewards-based Gaming Platform, Ludena Protocol

SEOUL, South Korea, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinetree Corporation, makers of South Korea's top gaming social media app, GameTalkTalk, has officially announced the launch of their new blockchain project 'Ludena Protocol.' Ludena Protocol is a gamified social platform for worldwide gamers. The project's aim is to create a comprehensive gaming-centric platform with aspects including: Reward-based social media DApp, matchmaking P2P gaming platform and fee-less digital item exchange.

Ludena Protocol's first platform, GameTalkTalk, has been rewarding gamers for playing their favorite games, such as Minecraft and Clash Royale, for over 7 years. Users receive digital assets, or "stars," for completing in-game missions and/or downloading new games. These stars, once accumulated, can be used to buy gift cards from stores like Starbucks, Burger King or the Google Play store. Previously, this opportunity was only made available to gamers in the Korean market, however, in Q2 of 2020, GameTalkTalk will be accessible to players from all over the world. Upon release of the global version of GameTalkTalk, the rewarded digital asset will be converted from stars to LDN, a token that can be used within the Ludena Protocol ecosystem. 

The app's algorithm checks user's mobile gaming information, such as money spent in each downloaded game and how often the user plays each game. This big data is collected and used to match gaming companies to players who would be more inclined to spend time/money in their game genres. Over the years, GameTalkTalk has accumulated over 200 world-renowned game publisher clients, and has greatly helped these companies overcome the marketing challenges of today, by effectively targeting their marketing dollars. 

The team plans to leverage their extensive experience with domestic mobile app successes and distributed ledger technology to reach an international audience and expand the platform with various gaming verticals. "From a global perspective, the number of games using blockchain and cryptocurrency is increasing at an attractive rate," said Ludena Protocol's CEO, Joshua Kim, of his decision to incorporate a new technology to his already successful application of over 3 million users.

The CEO went on to say: "A single definition for Ludena Protocol is: The platform that gives significance and incentives to worldwide gamers." Many people around the world have only dreamed of getting paid for gaming. With gameplay at an all-time high due to the global restrictions inflicted by the Coronavirus, Covid19, Ludena Protocol is a timely arrival to finally reward the world's gaming community.

For more information, please visit www.ludenaprotocol.io/eng/ or join Ludena Protocol's Telegram group to stay up to date at: https://t.me/ludenaprotocol.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinetree-corp-announces-the-launch-of-rewards-based-gaming-platform-ludena-protocol-301043971.html

SOURCE Vinetree Corp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 424.60
4.15 %
Alcon 51.76
3.11 %
Givaudan 3’290.00
2.36 %
Roche Hldg G 334.50
2.34 %
Nestle 108.36
2.19 %
Swisscom 520.80
0.62 %
Sika 160.60
0.03 %
LafargeHolcim 36.92
-0.22 %
The Swatch Grp 197.40
-0.58 %
Geberit 409.40
-0.58 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

20.04.20
Vontobel: Bitcoin Halving: Kursrallye erwartet?
20.04.20
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.04.20
SMI-Anleger werden zuversichtlicher
20.04.20
A New Approach to Earnings Season?
20.04.20
Daily Markets: SMI – Richtungsentscheidung steht an / Visa – Ein hartes Stück Arbeit
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Historischer Ölpreiseinbruch: US-Öl-Kontrakt erstmals negativ
Massiver Ölpreisverfall: US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX hingegen stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Idorsia-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Positive Ergebnisse mit Schlafmittel Daridorexant
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis treibt Forschung zu Hydroxychloroquine voran
Molecular Partners startet Anti-Covid-19-Therapieprogramm - Aktie zündet Turbo
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt hoch: Meyer Burger nominiert Franz Richter als Nachfolger von Remo Lütolf
JPMorgan-Analystenteam: Aktuelles Niveau der Volatilität könnte sich positiv auswirken
Volkswagen schliesst Diesel-Vergleich mit hunderttausenden Kunden in Deutschland - VW-Aktie im Plus
McDonald's-Aktie fällt: Take-Away und Lieferdienst ab 27. April geöffnet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Massiver Ölpreisverfall: US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX hingegen stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex legten am Montag zu. An der Wall Street traten die Anleger nach einer soliden Vorwoche wieder auf die Bremse. Daneben bewegten sich die Indizes an den wichtigsten Handelsplätzen in Asien in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB