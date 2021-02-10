SMI 10’828 0.2%  SPI 13’502 0.1%  Dow 31’438 0.2%  DAX 13’933 -0.6%  Euro 1.0791 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’648 -0.4%  Gold 1’843 0.2%  Bitcoin 40’194 -3.3%  Dollar 0.8904 -0.2%  Öl 61.1 -0.3% 

BX Swiss TV: Bitcoin - nach Tesla nun Apple? -w-
10.02.2021 23:51:00

VineBrook Homes Announces Acquisition Of 1,866 Homes; Expands Operations Into New Markets

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VineBrook Homes, LLC ("VineBrook") announced the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a portfolio of 1,866 single family rental homes across multiple markets.  The portfolio expands VineBrook's existing footprint in core Midwest markets, while simultaneously launching its expansion into the Southeast.  The homes were originally aggregated, renovated, and managed by Conrex Homes.

"VineBrook has always aspired to supply American families with safe, clean, functional and affordable single family rental homes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our team has worked more diligently than ever to provide housing security to the more than 30,000 residents we serve in the communities in which we invest, work, and live. This portfolio acquisition significantly increases our scale and density in several existing core markets and marks our entrance into the Southeast with significant unit counts. The consistent performance of the VineBrook team and our scalable, proprietary platform enables us to swiftly integrate homes and residents into our portfolio," said Dana Sprong, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of VineBrook.

"VineBrook's platform and resident experience continues to meet the needs of an incredibly underserved market at a time where truly affordable housing and housing security is more important than ever," said Ryan McGarry, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at VineBrook.  "We are proud to welcome approximately 1,800 new families to our community in this transaction."

As part of the Acquisition, VineBrook entered seven new markets in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, in addition to VineBrook's existing twelve markets in the Midwest and Heartland.  VineBrook now owns 11,166 homes.  For more information on renting a VineBrook Home or joining the VineBrook team, visit www.VineBrookHomes.com.

ABOUT VINEBROOK
VineBrook Homes, LLC is focused on acquiring, renovating, maintaining, and operating affordable single family rental homes. As of February 1, 2021, the VineBrook portfolio consisted of 11,166 single family homes in 19 markets.  The VineBrook team has more than 13 years of experience operating in the workforce single family rental (SFR) space. 

Contact:
Jackie Graham
Investor Relations
972-628-6213
JGraham@nexpoint.com

Media Inquiries
MediaRelations@nexpoint.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinebrook-homes-announces-acquisition-of-1-866-homes-expands-operations-into-new-markets-301226420.html

SOURCE VineBrook Homes, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 595.80
1.36 %
Zurich Insur Gr 379.60
1.23 %
Nestle 100.20
0.95 %
Swiss Life Hldg 434.50
0.88 %
Swiss Re 83.82
0.65 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’110.00
-0.49 %
ABB 25.94
-0.57 %
Geberit 549.40
-0.65 %
The Swatch Grp 266.90
-0.82 %
Alcon 66.14
-0.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:43
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:42
Vontobel: Elektrofahrzeuge - der Boom hat begonnen
08:55
SMI deutlich fester erwartet
09.02.21
Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin – nach Tesla nun Apple? | BX Swiss TV
09.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

16:21
Schroders: Wie Data Science nachhaltige Anleger unterstützt
03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
mehr

Der Bitcoin kletterte gestern wieder über die 40.000 USD Grenze und wurde beflügelt durch den Einstieg von Elon Musk mit Tesla im grossen Rahmen. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV, Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz gibt er Einblicke was dahinter steckt und ob weitere grosse Technologiefirmen wie Apple, Amazon oder Facebook den Weg zur Massenadaption ebnen werden.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin – nach Tesla nun Apple? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Aktie bricht schlussendlich um 40% ein: Erste Ergebnisse zu COVID-Kandidat vorgelegt - Rücktrit im VR
Lonza-Aktie beendet Handel klar im Plus: Lonza verkauft Chemiesparte an Bain und Cinven
Value-Investor Grantham prophezeit den Aktien-Crash - wegen diesen Warnsignalen
Bitcoin-Höhenflug hält weiter an - Auch Ether mit Rekord
ams klettert im Schlussquartal mit Umsatz auf Rekordniveau - ams-Aktie fällt nach enttäuscht aufgenommenem Ausblick
Roche-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Tochter Chugai legt erste Daten zu COVID-19-Studie mit Actemra vor
Relief Therapeutics-Partner NeuroRx startet mit Studie mit inhaliertem RLF-100 - Aktie schliesst mit Kurssprung
US-Börsen schliessen wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst knapp im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Aktienmärkte beenden Handel freundlich
Hedgefonds-Manager Tepper: Kräftemessen rund um GameStop und Co. könnte für Kleinanleger schlimm ausgehen
Wall Street beendet Handel im Plus -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX geht mit Verlust aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit grünen Vorzeichen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet Handel im Plus -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX geht mit Verlust aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit grünen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt griffen die Anleger am Mittwoch vorsichtig zu. Die deutsche Börse gab hingegen nach. Der Dow bewegt sich im grünen Bereich. Für die Indizes in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit