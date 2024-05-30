Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
VINCI wins new works contract for Melbourne Airport in Australia

Nanterre, 30 May 2024

VINCI wins new works contract for Melbourne Airport in Australia

  • Melbourne Airport development project
  • Smoother and safer access to terminals
  • A contract worth AUD 159 million (approximately 96 million euros)

Seymour Whyte, a VINCI Construction subsidiary in Australia, has been awarded a construction contract worth AUD 159 million (approximately 96 million euros) by Australia Pacific Airports (Melbourne) Pty Ltd.

This project, designed to improve access to the airport, includes the redevelopment of the airport forecourt and the construction of a 550 m bridge across 18 spans. The bridge will separate public and commercial vehicle traffic, providing a smoother connection between the Tullamarine Freeway to all airport terminals. It will also make pedestrian traffic safer.

The works – which will be completed in 2026 – include environmental sustainability targets such as reusing of all excavated fill at the airport’s facility.

This project is a continuation of the first phase of the works carried out by Seymour Whyte in 2023.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com

