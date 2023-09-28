|
28.09.2023 17:45:00
VINCI wins a contract to set up electric vehicle charging stations in Germany
Nanterre, 28 September 2023
VINCI wins a contract to set up electric vehicle charging stations in Germany
- A network of ultra-fast* charging station in the Berlin, Hamburg and Leipzig areas
- A 12-year contract to acquire land then instal and operate 106 stations
- Total investment in excess of €200 million
The German Ministry for Digital and Transport has awarded VINCI Concessions three contracts under the Deutschlandnetz Regional programme to develop ultra-fast charging stations throughout the country.
The investment associated with the three contracts amounts to approximately €200 million – subsidised in part by the concession-granting authority – and covers 828 charging points* at 106 stations in the Berlin, Hamburg and Leipzig areas.
VINCI Concessions, through eliso, its subsidiary specialised in electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Germany, will be tasked with acquiring land, installing the stations and operating them for 12 years. The first one is set to open in 2024. VINCI Concessions will be able to draw on the expertise of VINCI Energies (Omexom) in Germany for electrical works, including the installation of charging stations.
This new contract has stepped up VINCI Concessions' development in the electric mobility infrastructure sector. VINCI Concessions is already active in Germany through its subsidiary VINCI Highways, the leading motorway operator in the country with five public-private partnerships adding up to more than 200 km of motorways and federal roads currently in operation or under construction.
* 400 kW power rating, currently the highest standard for high-power charging points.
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing 272,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu VINCI
|
25.09.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier VINCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe VINCI-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
18.09.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier VINCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes VINCI-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
11.09.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert VINCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe VINCI-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
04.09.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel VINCI-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen VINCI-Investment verdient (finanzen.ch)
|
31.08.23
|August 2023: Experten empfehlen VINCI-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
|
28.08.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier VINCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in VINCI eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
21.08.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert VINCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes VINCI-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
14.08.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier VINCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in VINCI eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu VINCI
|19.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|13.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.09.23
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|13.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.09.23
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|13.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.09.23
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.12.21
|VINCI Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.10.21
|VINCI Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.10.21
|VINCI Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV
In den letzten Monaten ist die Zinsentwicklung stark angestiegen, was sowohl Auswirkungen auf Banken als auch deren Kunden hat. Trotz dieser Zunahme geben viele Banken die gestiegenen Zinsen nur verzögert und oft nur teilweise oder gar nicht an ihre Kunden weiter. Im Rahmen eines Experteninterviews mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Manuel Dürr, Head of Public Solutions, Leonteq AG einen Einblick in die aktuelle Zinslage und welche Lösung, Leonteq für AnlegerInnen parat hält um über einen Zins Index auf CHF, EUR und USD in dem (täglich) Overnight Zins angesammelt werden doch von der Zinsentwicklung partizipieren zu können.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreis als Belastungsfaktor: SMI letztlich fester -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Mehrheitlich schwache Entwicklung an Asiens Börsen
Am heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag letztlich ein Plus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete einen neuen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die US-Börsen verzeichnen am Donnerstag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger eher negativ gestimmt.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}