VINCI Aktie
VINCI wins a contract to design and build a new waste-to-energy plant in Corrèze

VINCI
97.30 CHF 1.10%
Nanterre, 12 November 2024

VINCI wins a contract to design and build a new waste-to-energy plant in Corrèze

  • Design and build of a new household-waste-to-energy plant (79,000 tonnes a year)
  • 51 months of works with 200 direct jobs at peak of activity
  • Contract worth over €100 million

VINCI Construction through its subsidiaries VINCI Construction Grands Projets (lead contractor), GTM Sud-Ouest TP GC and Chantiers Modernes Nouvelle-Aquitaine, has been awarded by Veolia the design and build of a new household-waste-to-energy plant.

Located near Brive-la-Gaillarde, the household waste-to-energy plant will replace the existing plant. It will have a treatment capacity of almost 10 tonnes per hour (79,000 tonnes a year), equivalent to the annual waste produced by 200,000 residents.

This project, worth over €100 million – employing nearly 200 people at peak of its activity – will upgrade the plant's environmental efficiency by adding latest-generation processing systems, notably to treat flue gases. The electricity and heat produced will be used by local industrial and community facilities.

VINCI Construction's companies have built solid expertise in waste processing and waste-to-energy systems. In France, they notably carry out the construction or modernisation of waste-to-energy plants in Saint-Ouen-l’Aumône, Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, Nice, and Ivry-sur-Seine.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

 

 


 

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


 

09:38 VINCI Outperform RBC Capital Markets
28.10.24 VINCI Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.10.24 VINCI Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.10.24 VINCI Buy UBS AG
25.10.24 VINCI Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen
