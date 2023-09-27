Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
VINCI Aktie
VINCI took note of the French Government’s plan to introduce a new tax on certain transport infrastructures, and intends to assert its rights

VINCI
Nanterre, 27 September 2023

VINCI took note of the French Governments plan to introduce a new tax on certain transport infrastructures, and intends to assert its rights

VINCI took note of the draft finance law for 2024 (PLF 2024) that has been presented to the Council of Ministers today.

Article 15 of this draft plans the introduction of a tax on the operation of certain long-distance transport infrastructures in France, with effect from 2024.

At first sight, and based on the 2022 revenue of the entities concerned (ASF, Cofiroute, Escota and Aéroports de Lyon), its impact on the VINCI Group would be an additional charge of about €260 million for the fiscal year, this amount almost exclusively concerning the motorway concession companies.

VINCI takes issue with this draft, which is contrary both to the spirit and to the letter of concession contracts, particularly those signed between the State as grantor and the motorway concession companies (which include tax neutrality clauses), and it intends to use all available avenues of appeal.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing 272,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

 

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


 

Attachment


