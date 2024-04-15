Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’380 -0.8%  SPI 15’051 -0.5%  Dow 37’983 -1.2%  DAX 17’930 -0.1%  Euro 0.9737 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’955 -0.2%  Gold 2’359 0.7%  Bitcoin 60’252 0.4%  Dollar 0.9133 -0.1%  Öl 89.9 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Lindt1057075Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Rheinmetall345850Sandoz124359842VAT31186490NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Tesla11448018
Top News
Rally bei Rheinmetall, RENK & HENSOLDT geht weiter
Krypto-Standort Lugano: Wieso Bitcoin & Co. auch bald über die Stadt hinaus eine grössere Rolle im Alltag einnehmen könnten
Investment-Note für Zalando-Aktie: Neue Analyse von JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien-Tipp: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die Bayer-Aktie
Eskalation im Iran-Israel-Konflikt: Lufthansa-Tochter Swiss meidet Lufträume von Iran, Irak und Israel
Suche...
0% Kommission
VINCI Aktie [Valor: 508670 / ISIN: FR0000125486]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.04.2024 08:30:00

VINCI signs a strategic partnership agreement with NatPower SA, an international renewable energy development platform, notably to fast-track Cobra IS's expansion in the United States

finanzen.net zero VINCI-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

VINCI
109.55 CHF 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nanterre, 15 April 2024

VINCI signs a strategic partnership agreement with NatPower SA,
an international renewable energy development platform,
notably to fast-track Cobra IS's expansion in the United States

VINCI has finalised an investment amounting to approximately €50 million in NatPower SA, a renewable energy development platform set up in 2019 and principally active in Italy, Great Britain and the United States.

The investment encompasses the acquisition of 10% of the company’s share capital from its founder Fabrizio Zago and from the Tyrus Capital fund, in addition to convertible bonds enabling the Group to increase its stake then possibly exercise an option giving it control over NatPower SA.

Under the agreement, VINCI will have a priority right on opportunities to acquire projects in the ready-to-build phase initiated by NatPower SA.

Alongside the investment, the parties have reached an agreement to jointly develop renewable energy projects (principally onshore wind and solar) in the United States, notably building up on NatPower SA's existing portfolio in this segment (which includes approximately 1.2 GW of capacity plus about 2 GW at the preliminary stage). To this end, a joint venture, controlled by VINCI via its subsidiary Cobra IS, will be incorporated in the United States.

Lastly, leveraging NatPower SA's expertise, VINCI will be in a prime position to develop energy storage projects, particularly in Great Britain.

About NatPower
NatPower is an independent developer of infrastructural projects for renewable energy generation, providing support to enterprises, utilities and investors globally. It boasts a large project pipeline and drives the energy transition process across all major technologies including solar, wind, battery energy storage and hydrogen. In just a few years, NatPower has secured its standing as one of the most prominent independent developers, actively operating in several countries of which Italy, United Kingdom, United States, Kazakhstan and Chile. NatPower operates from three offices in Milan, London and Washington D.C., with a workforce of more than 70 employees across three continents.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

 

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu VINCI

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VINCI

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
05.04.24 VINCI Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.04.24 VINCI Buy UBS AG
22.03.24 VINCI Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.03.24 VINCI Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.03.24 VINCI Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Léa Wertheimer, Head of Corporate Communications bei der SWISS.

Mit einem Rekordergebnis in 2023 erzielte die SWISS das beste Jahresresultat ihrer Unternehmensgeschichte.
Léa Wertheimer (Head of Corporate Communications, Swiss) diskutiert mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss), und Investmentstratege François Bloch, über die aktuelle Situation bei der Swiss:

✈️ Rekordergebnis 2023
✈️ Ausblick nach der Corona-Pandemie
✈️ Rolle der Nachhaltigkeit
✈️ aktuelle Herausforderungen

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer

Inside Trading & Investment

12.04.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Nvidia
12.04.24 Five Reasons the 2024 Bitcoin Halving is Different
12.04.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.04.2024
12.04.24 SMI auf Richtungssuche
12.04.24 SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer
12.04.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Das nächste Rekordhoch
11.04.24 Ölpreis beflügelt
11.04.24 Julius Bär: 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Galderma Group AG
11.04.24 Börse Aktuell – Traum einer baldigen Zinswende geplatzt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’866.51 19.32 BXSSMU
Short 12’094.09 13.90 0QSSMU
Short 12’549.84 8.90 JESSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’379.58 12.04.2024 17:31:22
Long 11’080.00 19.76
Long 10’667.12 13.57 SSQMTU
Long 10’236.70 8.97 T9SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VINCI 109.55 0.00% VINCI

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Kurs im freien Fall: Wochentief
Kommt hier der nächste 7000x Meme-Coin? Dogeverse knackt die 3,7 Millionen US-Dollar
Verhaltene Reaktion: Bitcoin zeigt kurzzeitige Beeinträchtigung durch Nahost-Spannungen
Fisker im Schlussverkauf? Deutsche Bank sucht Käufer für Elektroautobauer
Euro-Dollar-Kurs auf tiefstem Stand seit November - Dollar zum Franken wenig bewegt
Krypto-Experte hält Bitcoin für unterbewertet und setzt Mega-Kursziel
Frugalismus: So kann man schon mit 40 Jahren in Rente gehen
Eskalation im Iran-Israel-Konflikt: Lufthansa-Tochter Swiss meidet Lufträume von Iran, Irak und Israel
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Mittag entwickeln
NVIDIA, Tesla & Co. im 1. Quartal: Analyse der Mag 7-Aktien - Welche überzeugten und welche nicht?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten