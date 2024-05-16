|
16.05.2024 18:15:00
VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in April 2024
Nanterre, 16 May 2024
VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in April 2024
I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic
|April
| YTD at the end of April
(4 months)
|% change 2024/2023
|% change 2024/2023
|VINCI Autoroutes
|-1.5%
|-1.4%
|Light vehicles
|-2.8%
|-1.4%
|Heavy vehicles
|+6.7%
|-1.5%
Traffic in April was impacted by various calendar effects: unfavorable for light vehicles (start of Easter weekend in March this year instead of April in 2023), favorable for heavy vehicles (additional working days compared with April 2023).
The change in traffic over the first four months of the year is similar to that seen in the first quarter.
II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1
|April
| YTD at the end of April
(4 months)
|% change 2024/2023
|% change 2024/2019
|% change 2024/2023
|% change 2024/2019
|VINCI Airports
|+6.3%
|-1.4%
|+10.8%
|+0.1%
|Portugal (ANA)
|+2.4%
|+14%
|+4.8%
|+19%
|United Kingdom
|+4.8%
|-8.5%
|+11%
|-11%
|France
|+4.7%
|-20%
|+6.3%
|-15%
|Serbia
|+5.5%
|+31%
|+17%
|+48%
|Mexico (OMA)
|-5.3%
|+8.9%
|-2.4%
|+13%
|United States of America2
|-0.4%
|-0.8%
|+5.0%
|+2.8%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|+5.4%
|+26%
|+9.4%
|+27%
|Costa Rica
|+17%
|+52%
|+26%
|+53%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|+11%
|+0.3%
|+17%
|+0.7%
|Brazil
|+1.5%
|-2.3%
|+1.8%
|-8.9%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|+23%
|-12%
|+27%
|-9.6%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|+12%
|-38%
|+20%
|-38%
|Cape Verde
|+16%
|-2.2%
|+19%
|+4.0%
1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.
2 Traffic data (including historical data) excluding Orlando Sanford Airport which has been removed from the VINCI Airports network from 29 February 2024.
In April, passenger traffic at VINCI Airports’ network continued to grow compared with last year. In Mexico, as already mentioned, there was a slight decline in traffic compared with 2023, which is attributable to certain occasional operational difficulties experienced by some airlines.
Overall, passenger numbers in April 2024 remain at a high level, close to that before the health crisis, with very different situations between airports.
III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3
|April
| YTD at the end of April
(4 months)
|% change 2024/2023
|% change 2024/2019
|% change 2024/2023
|% change 2024/2019
|VINCI Airports
|+5.0%
|-5.7%
|+6.7%
|-5.6%
|Portugal (ANA)
|+2.2%
|+6.1%
|+1.7%
|+7.8%
|United Kingdom
|+5.8%
|-6.0%
|+7.8%
|-11%
|France
|+2.5%
|-29%
|+6.1%
|-25%
|Serbia
|+6.3%
|+18%
|+13%
|+29%
|Mexico (OMA)
|+3.0%
|-11%
|-2.5%
|-13%
|United States of America4
|+0.6%
|-2.9%
|+1.8%
|+0.7%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|-7.5%
|+5.3%
|-3.7%
|+6.4%
|Costa Rica
|+14%
|+48%
|+27%
|+54%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|+12%
|-1.0%
|+19%
|-1.9%
|Brazil
|+4.0%
|+1.0%
|+1.7%
|-7.8%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|+11%
|-6.1%
|+15%
|-4.6%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|+6.4%
|-38%
|+14%
|-40%
|Cape Verde
|+18%
|-8.8%
|+26%
|-2.2%
3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.
4 Commercial movements data (including historical data) excluding Orlando Sanford Airport which has been removed from the VINCI Airports network from 29 February 2024.
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com
Attachment
