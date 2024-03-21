Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’619 0.4%  SPI 15’249 0.3%  Dow 39’512 1.0%  DAX 18’015 0.2%  Euro 0.9676 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’000 -0.2%  Gold 2’208 0.3%  Bitcoin 59’538 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8848 -0.1%  Öl 86.4 0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Lonza1384101Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Super Micro Computer2776758Swiss Life1485278Swatch1225515
Top News
Weder Apple noch Occidental Petroleum: Diese Aktie kaufte Warren Buffett seit 2018 in jedem Quartal
AEVIS VICTORIA-Aktie: AEVIS VICTORIA geht für 2023 von zweistelligem Nettoverlust aus
DocMorris-Aktie: DocMorris 2023 erneut in den roten Zahlen
VW, Stellantis & Co.: EU-Automarkt zeigt sich auch im Februar stark
HOCHDORF-Aktie: HOCHDORF kann Verlust schmälern
Suche...
Jetzt traden!

VINCI Aktie [Valor: 508670 / ISIN: FR0000125486]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.03.2024 08:30:00

VINCI Airports - Release of London Gatwick Airport

finanzen.net zero VINCI-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

VINCI
112.80 CHF 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

 

Nanterre, 21 March 2024

VINCI Airports - Release of London Gatwick Airport

London Gatwick Airport, a 50.01% subsidiary of VINCI Airports, today released its full year 2023 results, including the compliance certificate as of 31 December 2023 (which sets out the level of the financial covenants associated with the financial structure of Gatwick Funding Limited).

The documents released can be found on the website of the company:
https://www.gatwickairport.com/company/about-us/investors.html

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society. www.vinci.com

 

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu VINCI

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VINCI

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
18.03.24 VINCI Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.03.24 VINCI Buy UBS AG
27.02.24 VINCI Overweight Barclays Capital
22.02.24 VINCI Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.02.24 VINCI Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV

In unserem heutigen Experteninterview mit Stefan Buck, Partner bei adaptivv, geht es um die Downside Control von adaptivv, ein ETH Spin-off.

Stefan Buck erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wie die Sensor Technologie von adaptivv auch beim Bitcoin funktioniert und und welche Mechanismen sowohl bei 🐻Bären- als auch 🐂Bullenmärkten greifen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

01:00 Bitcoin Halving Nears, Supply to Tighten
20.03.24 Coinbase Aktie fällt um 8 Prozent – Bitcoin zwischenzeitlich unter 61.000 Dollar
20.03.24 SMI-Anleger bleiben in Deckung
20.03.24 Marktüberblick: Siemens-Aktie unter Druck
20.03.24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – US-Zinsentscheid im Fokus
19.03.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Hermes International
19.03.24 Das Bitcoin Halving steht in wenigen Wochen an – Doch was passiert beim Halving genau?
19.03.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, VAT Group
18.03.24 Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’088.23 19.54 SSUM2U
Short 12’335.45 13.92 XSSM6U
Short 12’793.99 8.98 NNSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’618.63 20.03.2024 17:31:41
Long 11’200.00 19.84
Long 10’897.43 13.92 SSRM0U
Long 10’429.93 8.94 SSPM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VINCI 112.80 0.00% VINCI

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie nach Ausgliederung von Bezugsrechten 50 Prozent tiefer
Lonza-Aktie gesucht: Lonza übernimmt US-Werk von Roche-Tochter Genentech - Mehr Umsatzwachstum erwartet
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Aktionäre haben Kapitalerhöhung genehmigt
SNB-Zinsentscheid im Fokus: Kommt die erste Zinssenkung schon am Donnerstag?
BioNTech-Aktie unter Druck: BioNTech erleidet Gewinneinbruch
Reddit-IPO steht an: Ist die Reddit-Aktie jetzt schon überzeichnet?
NVIDIA-Aktie dennoch etwas tiefer: NVIDIA-Chef hält Problem von KI-Halluzinationen für lösbar - Kauf von Samsung-Chips?
NVIDIA-Aktie mit Kursrally: Steht ein Aktiensplit bevor?
Meyer Burger-Aktie knickt kräftig ein: Meyer Burger nennt Details zu geplanter Kapitalerhöhung
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Vormittag vermehrt von Meyer Burger

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}