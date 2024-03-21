|
21.03.2024 08:30:00
VINCI Airports - Release of London Gatwick Airport
Nanterre, 21 March 2024
VINCI Airports - Release of London Gatwick Airport
London Gatwick Airport, a 50.01% subsidiary of VINCI Airports, today released its full year 2023 results, including the compliance certificate as of 31 December 2023 (which sets out the level of the financial covenants associated with the financial structure of Gatwick Funding Limited).
The documents released can be found on the website of the company:
https://www.gatwickairport.com/company/about-us/investors.html
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society. www.vinci.com
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
