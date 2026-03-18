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Vinci Aktie 1858040 / US9273201015

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18.03.2026 01:59:02

VINCI Airports Passenger Traffic Rises 1.6% In February

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(RTTNews) - In February 2026, VINCI Airports reported a 1.6% increase in passenger traffic compared with the same month in 2025. Growth was particularly strong in several regions. Portugal (ANA) saw traffic rise by 3.4%, while Serbia posted a notable 9.4% increase. Hungary also performed well, with traffic up 7.0%, and Mexico (OMA) registered a 5.7% gain. The Dominican Republic (Aerodom) reported a 6.8% increase, Costa Rica surged by 13%, and Brazil recorded a robust 12% rise. Cabo Verde stood out with the highest growth, at 17%.

By contrast, some markets experienced declines. The United Kingdom registered a 1.8% drop, France fell by 1.4%, and the United States saw a sharper decline of 7.2%. Japan's Kansai Airports reported a 2.6% decrease, while Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) slipped by 0.6%. Cambodia Airports managed modest growth of 3.0%.