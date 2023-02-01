SMI 11'286 -0.8%  SPI 14'490 -0.8%  Dow 34'086 1.1%  DAX 15'128 0.0%  Euro 0.9954 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'163 0.1%  Gold 1'929 0.3%  Bitcoin 21'279 0.7%  Dollar 0.9162 0.0%  Öl 84.5 -1.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ungewöhnliche Rezession: Warum Reiche besonders unter dem drohenden Wirtschaftsabschwung leiden könnten
NFT-Markt 2023: So geht es nach dem Hype weiter
Goldhandel zwischen China und der Schweiz so stark wie seit Jahren nicht mehr
Rezession voraus: Das rät BlackRock Anlegern jetzt
Hohes Kurspotenzial: Welche Aktien besonders von der China-Lockerung profitieren dürften
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
01.02.2023 01:05:00

Vinamilk's Optimum Gold Product Becomes Asia's First Purity Award 2022 Winner

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinamilk, Vietnam's leading dairy brand, announces that Vinamilk Optimum Gold - manufactured in Vietnam, is the first dairy formula milk product in Asia that was awarded the Clean Label Project Purity Award 2022.

Vinamilk’s Optimum Gold Product Becomes Asia’s First Purity Award 2022 Winner

This is a testament to Vinamilk's pioneering efforts to keep pace with the world's highest standards and demonstrates its persistence with the uncompromising philosophy of quality for Vietnamese children's products. Vinamilk's representative also added that the company is currently submitting evaluation documents for other Vinamilk products to raise the quality standards of its entire children products portfolio. 

"Prestigious awards, such as the Purity Award, require our production not only to adhere to strict ingredient end-to-end safety standards from raw materials to the final products but also to ensure full packaging information transparency. This achievement is a great encouragement to Vinamilk in striving towards its commitment to bringing nutritional products of international standards to Vietnamese people, especially children," shared Mr. Nguyen Quoc Khanh, Executive Director of R&D at Vinamilk.

Jaclyn Bowen, Executive Director of Clean Label Project, further explained, "The awards are given by CLP to brands whose products emphasize the purity of ingredients. We greatly appreciate the efforts of businesses like Vinamilk in setting higher standards for milk products for children."

Vinamilk is now the first brand in Asia that owns both fresh milk and baby formula with certifications and awards from the Clean Label Project

In addition, two other fresh milk products, Vinamilk Green Farm and 100% Organic are also the first fresh milk products in the world to achieve the Clean Label Project certification for brands that not only have increased transparency but are also forthright in product labeling. With these, Vinamilk is now the first brand in Asia that owns both fresh milk and baby formula with certifications and awards from the CLP.

About Vinamilk

Established in 1976, Vinamilk is the 36th largest dairy company in the world in terms of revenue, with a brand value in the Top 10 most valuable global brands. Vinamilk currently manages 15 farms and 17 factories locally and abroad, built and operated with international standards. The company's products are exported to 57 countries and territories, where baby formula products have accounted for the majority of the total export revenue.

Learn more at www.vinamilk.com.vn

About Clean Label Project

The Clean Label Project is a non-profit organization founded in the United States with a mission to bring honesty and transparency to the labeling of food and consumer products. The Clean Label Project (CLP) conducts rigorous tests and assessments to award brands whose products focus on purity and exceed the minimum regulatory requirements required by the US - FDA based on scientific evidence.

The Clean Label Project (CLP) encourages businesses and brands to come together to address growing consumer concerns about industrial and environmental pollutants and toxic substances in both food and beverages. products and consumer products.

Find more information at www.CleanLabelProject.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinamilks-optimum-gold-product-becomes-asias-first-purity-award-2022-winner-301735069.html

SOURCE Vinamilk

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD 💳, BERKSHIRE vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD💳, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

31.01.23 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Kering SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA
31.01.23 Vontobel: Swiss Derivative Awards - letzte Chance: Vote4us!
31.01.23 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank-Aktie gesucht
31.01.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 6.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Zurich Insurance
31.01.23 SMI - Fels in der Brandung
31.01.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Kursverluste zum Wochenstart
30.01.23 ☕ This week in markets, central banks 🏦, tech earnings💼, and US dollar💵🎢
30.01.23 DAX – Die Woche der Zinsentscheide
25.01.23 Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD💳, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'739.03 19.82 DYSSMU
Short 11'998.49 13.53 H0SSMU
Short 12'423.63 8.97 OESSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'285.78 31.01.2023 17:30:20
Long 10'806.26 18.52 MYSSMU
Long 10'572.16 13.29 A4SSMU
Long 10'140.29 8.86 APSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS steigert Quartalsgewinn und übertrifft Markterwartung deutlich - Optimistischer Ausblick: UBS-Aktie dennoch abgestraft
Idorsia-Aktie gerät ins Trudeln: Idorsia reicht EU-Zulassungsantrag für Blutdruckmittel Aprocitentan ein
Rheinmetall-Aktie tiefrot: Rheinmetall erhält US-Auftrag - Rheinmetall begibt Wandelanleihen
ams-Aktie tiefrot: ams-OSRAM-CEO Alexander Everke tritt zurück - Noch-LEONI-Chef Aldo Kamper folgt nach
Anleger vor Notenbank-Entscheiden vorsichtiger: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI mit Verlusten -- Konsolidierung beim DAX setzt sich letztlich fort -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
Krypto News: XRP kündigt neuen Präsidenten an – was bedeutet das für den Kurs und die weitere Entwicklung des Projektes?
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Mittag mit kräftigen Verlusten
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Löst Nigeria nun den Bull Run aus?
Chip-Allianz der USA dürfte Peking erschrecken
Hohes Kurspotenzial: Welche Aktien besonders von der China-Lockerung profitieren dürften

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.