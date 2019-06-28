Vinamilk Represents Asia At The 2019 Global Dairy Congress To Share The Success In Organic Product Development

LISBON, Portugal, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinamilk, Vietnam's largest dairy company, proudly shared their success in developing organic dairy products in Asia at the 2019 Global Dairy Congress (26-27 June). Being the representative speaker from Asia, Vinamilk shared with leading international nutrition companies its success stories in leading the region's organic trend by building European organic certified farms and launching various organic dairy products, all within two years.

Global Dairy Congress is one of the most influential annual events for worldwide dairy industry leaders. This conference serves as a platform to share success stories within the industry, introduce the latest innovations and update key trends.

"Sharing our success stories at this year's Global Dairy Congress had been an opportunity for us to introduce the enormous growth of Vietnam's dairy industry to the world, especially through Vinamilk proudly presenting the first baby formula product with EU Organic certification produced in Vietnam," said Mr. Phan Minh Tien, Executive Director of Vinamilk.

March 2017 - Vinamilk opened Vietnam's first dairy farm with European Organic certification and launched Vinamilk 100% Organic, the first fresh organic milk brand and also the current leader in premium organic dairy market in Vietnam .

- Vinamilk opened dairy and launched Vinamilk 100% Organic, the first fresh organic milk brand and also the current leader in premium organic dairy market in . May 2019 - Vinamilk partnered with Japan and Laos to build an organic dairy farm called "Organic resort" in Laos , measuring at an expected scale of 20,000 hectares and 100,000 organic cows.

- Vinamilk partnered with and to build an organic dairy farm called "Organic resort" in , measuring at an expected scale of 20,000 hectares and 100,000 organic cows. May 2019 - Vinamilk launched Organic Gold, the first baby formula product with European Organic certification, produced in Vietnam . Organic Gold also allows consumers to trace from the ingredient origin to production transparently using Blockchain technology.

Mr. Richard Hall, Chairman of Global Dairy Congress, was impressed with Vinamilk's success in developing organic dairy products:

"Vinamilk's success story in leading Organic nutrition is the example of strategic and long-term investment in organic ecosystem with the European Organic standards. The company's efforts have contributed to the growth of Organic trends in not only Vietnam but also Asia. I am really impressed with Vinamilk's new launch of Organic Gold - the first baby formula product with European Organic certification produced in Vietnam. EU Organic is a very strict standard which ensures safe and healthy nutrition for babies. I believe Vinamilk will continue to lead in product innovations and world-class nutrition to provide high quality and premium nutrition solutions for Vietnam," said Mr. Richard Hall.

About Vinamilk

Founded in 1976, Vinamilk is now the No.1 dairy company in Vietnam and among Top 50 largest nutrition company in the world. Vinamilk currently owns 13 factories in Vietnam and the largest Global G.A.P certified dairy farm network in Asia. The company also has significant global presence with international factories in the US, Cambodia, New Zealand and subsidiary in Poland, distributing products to over 40 countries.

