viLogics Hires Rawlinson Rivera as Chief Technology Officer

TAMPA, Fla., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- viLogics, a leading hybrid-cloud managed service provider specializing in enterprise data management platform services and VMware Cloud Foundation, today announced that Rawlinson Rivera has joined the company as chief technology officer (CTO). Rivera will lead the overall technology vision and strategy for viLogics and its clients. He will work closely with leadership, product teams, and clients to provide strategic hybrid cloud solutions with defined TCO and ROI objectives.

"As viLogics develops solutions that address specific business challenges while embracing a true scale-out/scale-up model, Rawlinson brings a collaborative approach and deep expertise in the design of physical, virtual, and cloud-based infrastructures," said viLogics CEO and founder, Shawn Long. "In addition to Rawlinson's ability to support our clients' short- and long-term goals, our clients will benefit from the expertise of one of only 288 current VMware Certified Design Experts in the world."

Rivera joins viLogics with more than 20 years of expertise in the IT industry, most recently as global field chief technology officer of Cohesity, where he blended strong data center expertise with a track record of customer advocacy to accelerate and improve the way products served the company's customers. Prior to Cohesity, Rivera was principal architect in VMware's Office of the CTO after 10 years of professional services, technical engineering, and R&D roles in the storage and availability business unit. Rivera is a sought-after speaker and the author of the popular blog Punching Clouds, as well as numerous books based on VMware and Microsoft technologies.

"viLogics' commitment to the development of strategic technology roadmaps tailored to client circumstances yields significant business benefits," said Rivera. "I look forward to working closely with the leaders and technology teams to continue that track record and provide the highest level of service to our clients."

About viLogics

viLogics is a hybrid cloud provider with data centers located across the United States. Specializing in enterprise IT business services and software-defined data center services, we strive to help customers meet current and future business needs with strategic technology roadmaps tailored to their circumstances. With advanced engineering knowledge and experience, viLogics supports next-generation business technologies, partnering with enterprise tier-one vendors, including VMware, Cisco, and Dell Technologies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vilogics-hires-rawlinson-rivera-as-chief-technology-officer-301016669.html

SOURCE viLogics, Inc.

