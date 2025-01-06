Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
AUGA group AB Registered Shs Aktie
06.01.2025

Vilnius Regional Court has issued a decision to open a restructuring proceedings of AUGA group, AB

AUGA group AB Registered Shs
0.06 EUR 3.17%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

On 6th January, 2025, Vilnius Regional Court has decided to open restructuring proceedings of AUGA group, AB, legal entity code 126264360 (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The decision regarding the opening of the Company's restructuring case has not yet come into effect. The Company will notify investors separately of the decision's entry into force.

"The court's decision to open restructuring proceedings will allow us to address the interests of all the stakeholders, restore long-term solvency, and preserve the long-standing  activities and jobs in the regions that would continue creating value-added to the national economy. We will remain committed towards achieving our previously set goals and carrying on with the actions meant to ensure the successful implementation of the restructuring," said Kestutis Jušcius, Chair of the Board of AUGA group.

Both until and after the approval of the restructuring plan, the Company and its subsidiaries stand firmly by its long-standing operations in crop growing, dairy, mushroom growing, and FMCG supply.

Contacts:
CEO of AUGA group, AB
Elina Chodzkaite-Barauskiene
+370 5 233 5340


