Sievi Capital Aktie [Valor: 1086623 / ISIN: FI0009008924]
16.08.2023 08:35:00

Ville Nikulainen has been appointed as CFO of KH Group Plc

Sievi Capital
1.01 EUR -0.39%
KH Group Plc
Stock Exchange Release
16 August 2023 at 9:35 am EEST

Ville Nikulainen has been appointed as CFO of KH Group Plc

Ville Nikulainen has been appointed as the CFO of KH Group Plc as of 1 September 2023. Mr. Nikulainen previously served as the interim CEO of KH Group between March and July 2023. He has extensive and international work experience from financial, managerial, and board of directors duties, including serving as the CFO of Mint of Finland Ltd. and Assemblin Oy, as well as serving in other financial management duties at Stora Enso Oyj and Uponor Corporation, among others.

"Ville already knows the company, and his wide-ranging expertise supports KH Group in the company’s strategic transformation. I wish Ville success in his new role”, says Lauri Veijalainen, CEO of KH Group.

As announced on 15 May 2023, KH Group’s current CFO, Tuomas Joensuu, will leave the company. He will continue as CFO until the end of August.

KH GROUP PLC

Lauri Veijalainen

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Lauri Veijalainen, tel. +358 46 876 1648

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.khgroup.com

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our four business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. The objective of our strategy change is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki


