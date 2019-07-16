Villas of Distinction® Adds New Destinations to Its Robust Collection

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Villas of Distinction®, the world's premier luxury villa rental company as part of World Travel Holdings, announced today that it has added villas in South Africa, Spain, Fiji, Napa and Venice to its robust collection.

"We are always looking to add new, desirable and vacation-friendly destinations for our guests," said Steve Lassman, vice president of villa product & agency relations for Villas of Distinction. "When adding villas, we ensure that each villa is personally inspected and vetted, and every villa is well maintained — is clean; has quality furnishings, linens and towels; and provides standard amenities that one would expect from a luxury villa."

South Africa

The four-bedroom, four-bath The Manor House at Mont Rochelle sleeps eight and is in the perfect location to experience the local culture. Guests can take a 15-20-minute walk from the property and explore Franschhoek, a traditional small town known for its picturesque beauty. From interior design boutiques, craft shops and patisseries to lovely restaurants, art galleries and museums, there is lots to see and do. This villa, which features a beautiful vineyard and winery, is only a 45-minute drive to Cape Town and is within 35 minutes' drive of the Stellenbosch, Paarl and Somerset West wine routes.

Spain

Three villas have been added in Mallorca, Spain – Son Balagueret at Son Bunyola, Sa Terra Rotja at Son Bunyola and Sa Punta de S'Aguila at Son Bunyola. Son Bunyola has a small pebble beach and is enjoyed by hikers walking the famous coastal track from Banyalbufar to Port des Canonge, the little fishing village just beyond the estate. Guests can immerse themselves in the culture by visiting the traditional Mallorcan villages of Banyalbufar and Esporles which are just a couple miles away from Son Bunyola, providing a variety of restaurants, tapas bars and other local amenities.

Fiji

Raiwasa Grand Villa is one of the world's most exclusive and private hideaways. Sitting on three acres of land and perched high above the South Pacific, this villa boasts an awe-inspiring 180-degree view overlooking the Somosomo Straight and is surrounded by a lush tropical rainforest and swaying palm trees. Complementing the breathtaking views are the outstanding amenities included, which will put guests in complete relaxation mode — complimentary all-day room service; breakfast, lunch and five-course dinners; dedicated chefs with a combined 20 years of experience in prestigious five-star resorts; free cooking classes and more.

Napa

Perfect for a wine-loving girlfriend's getaway, The Villa at The Estate Yountville, resides on 22 acres of the most coveted Wine Country addresses, and has five-bedrooms, five-bathrooms and sleeps 10 guests. While the villa is private with its own pool and hot tub, guests have access to Hotel Villagio which is within walking distance and offers an array of additional amenities including a daily Wine Country-style breakfast each morning; complimentary wine tastings Friday and Saturday evenings in the Vintage House Lobby; access to Spa Villagio; and complimentary 24-hour access to the hotel's fitness center.

Venice

Doge, a canal-side, four-story palazzo with a private deck on the lagoon is set in the historic Castello Orientale area of Venice. The location and feel of this villa truly allows guests to experience the Venetian culture. It is just a short walk from the bustling Piazza San Marco, a hidden and still unexploited area of the authentic local life of Venice and worlds away from the touristy areas. Guests will enjoy the sights, sounds and beauty of Venice — 11 steps from the upper floor leads to a 150-square-foot rooftop terrace, perfect for enjoying the amazing views of Venice while relaxing with dinner or drinks; a waterfront deck; large terrace for al fresco dining; and a small garden.

To learn more about these newly added destinations offered through Villas of Distinction, visit VillasofDistinction.com or to book a villa vacation, call 1-800-289-0900.

