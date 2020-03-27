Village of Crestwood, Illinois, Finds Innovative Way to Provide Stimulus to Both Residents and Businesses

CRESTWOOD, Ill., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestwood, Illinois, Mayor Lou Presta and Village Trustees have found a creative way to help both citizens and businesses in their village by issuing four "Stimulus Vouchers" to every resident in the Village good for $25 each at any one of 25 restaurants located within the Village.

"Our Trustees voted to use $500,000 from the Village's annual budget surplus to provide a stimulus to village businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 restaurant dine-in closures," Presta said. "While at the same time we are offering our residents four meals each to help them get through this crisis and break the monotony of being isolated inside their homes."

One of the most financially stable municipalities in Illinois, Crestwood has routinely ended each fiscal year with surpluses typically totaling $1 million or more.

"Government is supposed to plan for times like these," Presta said. "Taxpayers support their government in good times with an understanding that government will be there for them during the bad times."

Residents received a letter from the Village informing them that they could pick up their four vouchers without leaving their cars by driving through special lanes that the Village has created at the Crestwood Civic Center and will man at certain hours. Residents can then use the vouchers for takeout or drive-through dining at restaurants throughout the Village. Restaurants range from McDonald's and Dunkin' Donuts to the more fashionable eateries such as At the Office and Stacked Crestwood have agreed to accept the vouchers that they will turn in to the Village for redemption in cash.

