Village Health Partners Launches Park Prescription Concept

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Village Health Partners has a rich connection to the North Texas community, building on local partnerships for the past 11 years. The physicians at Village Health Partners collaborate with a team of local dietitians, counselors, pharmacists, and many specialists to care for patients. In recent years, Village Health Partners has expanded its partnerships beyond a traditional medical scope and has teamed up with local businesses and nonprofits to promote whole-person wellness. Comprehensive healthcare takes a village, and Village Health Partners is committed to furthering these local partnerships to empower patients with additional options that elevate their care.

Village Health Partners is proud to announce its newest partnership with the City of Plano to actively promote Plano Parks and Recreation Services. In addition, with the City of Plano's support, Village Health Partners providers will begin the regular use of park prescriptions to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle. Park prescriptions will include a map of City of Plano parks and suggestions for activities that patients can enjoy at parks throughout Plano.

"In today's healthcare environment, too many patients are put in a position to receive care that is not on their terms," Chief Operations Officer Patrick Figures said. "Village Health Partners believes that by empowering patients to explore recreation resources in their area, more patients will be able to thrive with a lessened need for expensive medications and other burdensome treatments."

Providers at Village Health Partners will begin utilizing these prescriptions as part of the care plan physicians create for patients and will be used to supplement other recommendations from the physicians.

"Village Health Partners is promoting a care plan that every Plano resident has access to – regardless of financial means," Figures said. "By helping to connect our patients to these services and encouraging increased time and energy outdoors, we believe we're making the best possible investment in the future of our community."

Plano's Parks and Recreation Department maintains more than 70 parks and trails that patients can enjoy to lead their healthiest lives.

