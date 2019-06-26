26.06.2019 02:00:00

Village Farms International Announces Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Village Farms International, Inc. (the "Company" or "Village Farms") (TSX: VFF) (NASDAQ: VFF) announced today that all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 21, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting").  The results of the vote for each nominee director are set out below:

Nominee

Proxy Votes For

Proxy %
For

Proxy Votes
Withheld

Proxy %
Withheld

John R. McLernon

15,826,124

99.01%

158,860

0.99%

Christopher C. Woodward

15,819,088

98.96%

165,896

1.04%

John P. Henry

15,859,110

99.21%

125,874

0.79%

David Holewinski

15,849,096

99.15%

135,888

0.85%

Michael A. DeGiglio

15,928,288

99.65%

56,696

0.35%

Stephen C. Ruffini

15,219,520

95.21%

765,464

4.79%

Roberta Cook

15,946,663

99.76%

38,321

0.24%

 

Final voting results of all matters voted on at the Meeting will be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms is one of the largest and longest-operating vertically integrated greenhouse growers in North America and the only publicly traded greenhouse produce company in Canada. Village Farms produces and distributes fresh, premium-quality produce with consistency 365 days a year to national grocers in the U.S. and Canada from more than nine million square feet of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) greenhouses in British Columbia and Texas, as well as from its partner greenhouses in British Columbia, Ontario and Mexico.  The Company is now leveraging its 30 years of experience as a vertically integrated grower for the rapidly emerging global cannabis opportunity through its 50% ownership of British Columbia-based Pure Sunfarms Corp., one of the single largest cannabis growing operations in the world.  The Company also intends to pursue opportunities to become a vertically integrated leader in the U.S. hemp-derived CBD market, subject to compliance with all applicable U.S. federal and state laws. Village Farms has established two joint ventures, Village Fields Hemp USA, LLC and Arkansas Valley Green and Gold Hemp LLC, for outdoor hemp cultivation and CBD extraction and is pursuing controlled environment hemp production at a portion of its Texas greenhouse operations, which total 5.7 million square feet of production area.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/village-farms-international-announces-election-of-directors-300874929.html

SOURCE Village Farms International, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.06.19
Gold steigt auf 6-Jahreshoch
25.06.19
Vontobel: derimail - BRC mit Chance auf Coupon-Verdopplung
25.06.19
SMI bleibt im Konsolidierungsmodus
25.06.19
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Neues Allzeithoch wird verkauft / ABB – Bodenbildung läuft an
24.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Logitech, Dufry
24.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schwächt US-Präsident Trump die Attraktivität des US-Dollars?
Warum der Euro zum Dollar auf ein Dreimonatshoch steigt - Franken so stark wie zuletzt in 2017
Tesla-Aktie: Nachfragesorgen lassen Analysten skeptischer werden
US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende stabil -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Santhera-Aktie kann Gewinne nicht halten: EU-Zulassungsantrag für Idebenon einen Schritt weiter
AbbVie will Botox-Hersteller Allergan schlucken - Allergan-Aktie schiesst hoch, AbbVie-Aktie verliert
Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Emricasan-Studie von Conatus erreicht nicht primären Endpunkt
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: Verkauf von InvestLab an Allfunds
Experte: Handelsstreit könnte Ölpreis in die Tiefe reissen
Darum steigt der Euro über 1,14 Dollar - pendelt zum Franken weiter um 1,11

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende stabil -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Der heimische Markt beendete den Handel wenig bewegt. Dagegen gaben der deutsche Leitindex sowie die Börsen in Fernost am Dienstag nach. In den USA dominierten Abschläge das Bild.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB