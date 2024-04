Vilkyskiu pienine AB annual information for the year 2023

Vilkyskiu pienine AB introduce financial statement for the year 2023 Vilkyskiu pienine AB approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders.



The Company informs that the Ex-Date, since which Vilkyskiu pienine AB shares (VLP1L, ISIN kodas LT0000127508) bought via stock exchange with settlement cycle T+2 do not provide the right to dividends for year 2023, is 10 May 2024.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and Finance Director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

