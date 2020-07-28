+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
Viking Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. 

Viking Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Viking Therapeutics, Inc.)

Details of the company's participation are as follows:

  • William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2020
    Details: Viking management will participate in 1-on-1 meetings
    Conference Date: August 4-6, 2020
    Format: Virtual Conference
  • BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
    Details: Viking management will participate in a fireside chat and 1-on-1 meetings
    Conference Date: August 10-11, 2020 
    Fireside Chat Time/Date: 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, August 11, 2020
    Format: Virtual Conference

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.
Viking Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders.  Viking's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives.  The company's clinical programs include VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.  In a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo.  The company is also developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). 

Viking's other programs include VK5211, an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.  In a Phase 2 trial in patients recovering from hip fracture, patients who received VK5211 experienced significant improvements in measures of lean body mass compared with patients who received placebo.  Other programs also include VK0612, a first-in-class, orally available drug candidate in Phase 2 development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes as well as two earlier-stage programs targeting metabolic diseases and anemia.  The company holds exclusive worldwide rights to a portfolio of five therapeutic programs, including those noted above, which are based on small molecules licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

For more information about Viking Therapeutics, please visit www.vikingtherapeutics.com. Follow Viking on Twitter @Viking_VKTX.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-therapeutics-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301101410.html

SOURCE Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

