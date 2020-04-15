Vigilant Technologies Announces Partnership With Leading RPA Firm Blue Prism

TROY, Mich., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michigan-based robot process automation service provider Vigilant Technologies has announced that it is entering a partnership with pioneering RPA firm Blue Prism. Vigilant is now a certified Blue Prism Silver Service Partner, indicating that they are qualified to provide clients with Blue Prism's RPA services and have passed Blue Prism's rigorous RPA training, security assessments, and quality assurance reviews.

The Silver Age

Vigilant and Blue Prism have a long history of collaboration, but this certification is a big step forward in the partnership between these two companies. The Silver certification was awarded after a 12-month assessment period, during which Blue Prism worked closely with Vigilant, monitoring their ability to provide and maintain RPA services.

Vigilant prides itself on their vast business knowledge and expertise in their field. Their reputation for building tools with extremely high ROI is a product of this knowledge.

"There's no doubt that being certified with one of the pioneering RPA providers is definitely a milestone for our company, and will allow us to provide even more value for our clients," says Vigilant RPA Chief Subbu Aradyula - Director, Oracle and RPA Practice

The progress doesn't stop here. Vigilant will continue growing their partnership with Blue Prism, through continuous iteration and improvement of their processes and capabilities with their platform. The future is looking very bright for both companies.

The Blue Prism Promise

Blue Prism invented the field of robot process automation and has continuously iterated and innovated with nearly 20 years of experience in RPA. Blue Prism's clients include major enterprises like Coca-Cola, Pfizer, Sony, and Prudential – and their heritage makes their platform a valuable product for many businesses.

Working with Blue Prism means that Vigilant will be able to leverage Blue Prism's expertise and provide quality service to their clients.

Constant Vigilance

The Blue Prism certification adds yet another notch on Vigilant Technologies' partnership and capabilities belt. The company is also an Oracle Platinum Partner and Microsoft Partner, and has extensive experience working with AWS and Google Cloud.

Vigilant has over two decades of experience in IT services and consultancy, database management and digital transformation. Recently, it has established a reputation for identifying the precise business use cases that could harness the burgeoning field of robot process automation.

A Story Of Partnerships

Vigilant has a long history of extensive partnerships with other businesses.

The company was founded in Canada as SP Technologies in 1999 by Oracle consultant Srini Pillarisetty. From the very beginning, Vigilant has always focused on developing lucrative long-term relationships with clients. In 2004, inspired by positive customer feedback regarding their diligence, SP Technologies took on a new name, Vigilant.

In 2005, Vigilant opened a new HQ in Troy, Michigan, expanding their clientele to the United States. The company would power through the 2008 recession, acquiring staffing company Elite Software Quality Services and maintaining 85 employees and 30 clients, including the largest mining company in the world.

In 2016, Vigilant acquired Unitask, a process automation tool developed for Oracle E-Business suite users. Vigilant continues to deploy Unitask to simplify tedious manual tasks in Oracle. Unitask's benefits include automated migration of changes within Oracle E-Business Suite, and an extensive output management platform that eliminates print queues with ease.

Today, the company has an impressive 250 employees around the world and continues to grow in reach and expertise. It has expanded their services to cover an entire suite of enterprise offerings, from cloud consultancy and database administration to RPA.

Constant Innovation

Vigilant's most important products are marked by a constant drive for innovation. One of their most unique solutions is SmartApp, an augmented reality product that allows logistics professionals to quickly and accurately identify items on warehouse shelves. SmartApp decreases the time it takes for workers to move products from storage to delivery and also reduces errors such as incorrect dropoff locations. The platform only takes 15 minutes to learn and supports integration with Oracle SCM and other business apps.

Vigilant also implements a custom data visualization dashboard called VBIA. The platform can be deployed within just six weeks, whether on a business's premises with Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition, or online through Oracle BI Cloud Service. VBIA highly scalable, with support for expansion and enhancement of functionality – it also supports all major database and worksheet data sources, including Excel, JD Edwards, and PeopleSoft.

With Blue Prism's support and certification, Vigilant adds yet another service to their repertoire, taking the next step in their constant journey to provide clients with quality IT services.

