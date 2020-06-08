Vighter LLC Renews NAAMTA Global Medical Escort Accreditation

SAN ANTONIO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vighter LLC, a provider of operational medicine and special mission support services to the United States Department of Defense, has renewed medical escort accreditation. Servicing the US military, Vighter plays an essential role in providing life-saving medical escort services in austere environments.

Following a comprehensive audit of administrative documentation, medical practices, and facilities, NAAMTA Global is awarding Vighter medical escort accreditation for Basic and Advanced Life Support. NAAMTA accreditation is recognized and approved by the US Department of Defense and the US Department of Veteran Affairs. By attaining NAAMTA Accreditation, Vighter confirms their dedication to safety and patient care, and meets the requirements of their government contract.

The NAAMTA Global accreditation program is based on standards of excellence that focus on the fundamental elements of medical transport, and incorporate the principles of quality management. NAAMTA accreditation is the result a review of policies, procedures, processes, along with employee interviews and on-site evaluations, all conducted utilizing ISO 9001:2015 auditing guidelines.

Nancy Purcell, NAAMTA Global's Director of Clinical Operations said, "Vighter continues to distinguish themselves as the leader in medical care and transport for US Department of Defense special operations services around the world. Their level of excellence and attention to detail and thoroughness exemplifies the goals accreditation brings to the medical transport and escort industry—high operational safety and increased quality of patient care. Vighter's ability to meet the needs of medical escort in very austere and remote areas of the world speaks to their commitment to bring medical care to those who otherwise wouldn't be able to access such services. NAAMTA Global is honored to associate with Vighter in providing lifesaving excellence."

Jeremy Calvert, Vighter's CEO commented, "We are very proud to maintain our NAAMTA Global Alliance membership and expand our certification to include Advanced Life Support. Our healthcare professionals around the world provide the highest level of care and so aligning patient care with NAAMTA's standards of excellence is a perfect fit. We look forward to continuing the relationship with NAAMTA for many years to come."

In addition to renewing accreditation, Vighter is an outstanding member of the NAAMTA Global Alliance. NAAMTA Alliance members are held in high esteem for meeting stringent requirements that define and influence transport operational excellence. The NAAMTA Alliance unifies accredited organizations in the vanguard of continuous improvement in the medical transport industry.

About NAAMTA

NAAMTA Global is an accreditation standard-bearer for the medical transport industry, offering procedures that include guidelines for developing a system focused on transport safety, patient care, quality management, and continuous improvement. NAAMTA is recognized world-wide for its ISO 9001:2015 QMS certification and the implementation of quality practices in their accreditation program. NAAMTA's certified quality management system is audited annually by PRI Registrar, which is an ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board-approved Registrar accredited to certify organizations to a variety of management systems including ISO 9001.

Through a dynamic approach to auditing and a vast array of web-based reporting and learning tools for members, NAAMTA distinguishes itself as an accreditation source focused on providing services to their members and work toward the improvement of medical transportation practices.

About Vighter

Vighter has provided critical Professional Services to support challenging programs around the world since 2005. Today, Vighter's service offerings include: Contracted Workforce, Healthcare Operations, Special Mission Support, and Cybersecurity Services. Vighter has the unique ability to rapidly mobilize professionals to meet urgent requests for services and achieve mission success. Vighter is a CVE-verified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) accredited by The Joint Commission accreditation in Health Care Staffing Services (HCSS). As an ISO 9001:2015 registered firm, the company is committed to continuous improvement of its quality management system.

