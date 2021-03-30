ViewSonic Offers Cost-Friendly Full HD and Hyper-Responsive 165Hz Refresh Rate Gaming Monitor

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of display solutions, launches the cost friendly gaming monitor VX2718-P-MHD at SRP RM819, and is now available at ViewSonic Lazada or Shopee Flagship Store.

The ViewSonic VX2718-P-MHD is uniquely designed for immersive gameplay session across various genres such as first -person shooters, racing and real-time strategy. The 27 inches of wide screen viewing angle will definitely be a great experience for PC gaming or movies enjoyment.

The hyper-responsive 165hz refresh rate, delivers smooth gameplay with minimal input lag while Adaptive™ Sync virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering for a fluid faming experience. The 1ms MPRT response time delivers speed and clarity so users can game with precision. VX2718-P-MHD is equipped with ViewSonic's exclusive ViewMode™ pre-set, which offers optimized screen performance for a variety of needs such as gaming editing or watching movies. In addition, DisplayPort and HDMI inputs offer the flexibility connection for gaming or entertainment.

The VX2718-P-MHD gaming monitor is familiar with line-up in 24 inches VX2418-P-MHD and 27 inches in curved shape, 1500R curved and borderless frame VX2718-PC-MHD as well. All of them are specifically designed to enhance your gaming experience.

Brand New - VX2718-P-MHD

27" 165Hz Full HD Gaming Monitor

165Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay.

1ms (MPRT) response time for precision

Adaptive™ Sync prevents screen tearing.

Full HD resolution for high detail

Dual Speakers

HDMI port X 2, Display port X1

*also available in 24 inches of screen size.

For more information please visit - https://www.viewsonic.com/my/products/lcd/VX2718-P-MHD

To buy ViewSonic Lazada Flagship Store – https://bit.ly/3tT0Xwt

SOURCE ViewSonic Malaysia