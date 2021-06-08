SMI 11’631 0.5%  SPI 14’975 0.4%  Dow 34’630 -0.4%  DAX 15’677 -0.1%  Euro 1.0944 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’098 0.2%  Gold 1’900 0.5%  Bitcoin 30’649 -4.8%  Dollar 0.8976 -0.2%  Öl 71.5 -0.5% 
08.06.2021 04:03:00

ViewSonic Introduces ToF Technology to its Latest Portable LED Projector M2e to achieve Instant Auto Focus

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp is introducing its latest M2e Instant Smart 1080p Portable LED Projector. This new addition to the company's M series of smart portable LED projectors uses Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology to achieve instant auto focus within 1 second in an ultralight and portable design. ToF technology offers 3–5 times faster compared to current methods. It delivers impeccable optical precision, effortless setup, and its portability makes for flexible entertainment and work at home.

ViewSonic Logo (PRNewsfoto/ViewSonic Singapore)

 

ViewSonic M2e Instant Smart 1080p Portable LED Projector with Harman Kardon Speakers

"ViewSonic is an industry-leading manufacturer in visual technology, constantly dedicated to innovating and upgrading LED projectors, making them smarter, easier to use, and thus enhancing the user experience," said Dean Tsai, Head of the Projector BU. "By applying ToF technology, we have reached a new milestone which fulfills carefree usage at home. As in the current situation we are staying at home more often, the new M2e allows us to enjoy an unprecedented audiovisual feast and the precious moments with family instantly and effortlessly."

An Easy-to-Use Portable LED Projector for the Home

The M2e is designed specifically for comprehensive home entertainment and mobile meeting room. It is extremely portable, effortless to set up, and easy to connect. Weighing only 1 kg, it is light and small enough to carry in a handbag or backpack, and it can be placed virtually anywhere. Users can cast or screen mirror content from their smartphones to the big screen via Wi-Fi, input/output audio via Bluetooth for flexible usage, or do direct single-cable streaming via USB Type-C.

The Ultimate Audiovisual Experience

The M2e has various extraordinary features that bring consumers an unprecedented and immersive audiovisual experience. Take in crystal clear visuals in Full HD resolution and cinematic colors covering 125% Rec.709, short throw at 2.1m to create 80 inches of screen size. The low running temperature and ViewSonic's exclusive thermal design, users can be immersed in viewing experience free from irritating fan noise. Combined with exceptional sound quality through integrated dual speakers customized by Harman Kardon, the M2e promises endless possibilities for entertainment.

Additionally, M2e is dedicated to care customer health and entertained. Its thoughtfully designed to deliver a visual experience from free of blue light in order to reduce eyestrain over prolonged viewing periods.  Visit ViewSonic Lazada Flagship Store for more!

SOURCE ViewSonic Malaysia

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

07.06.21 Bühne frei für die Währungshüter
07.06.21 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte mit fallenden Renditen gesucht
07.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Produkte auf CureVac und Novavax
07.06.21 SMI setzt Höhenflug fort
04.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
04.06.21 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV
01.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: Der Nutzen von ESG-Filtern bei Unternehmensanleihen
01.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
mehr

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV

Wer in Bitcoin oder andern Krypto Währungen investiert ist, benötigt wieder starke Nerven. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Wie man mit einer so hohen Volatilität umgehen kann und wie die anderen Kryptowährungen reagieren erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie schliesst leicht im Plus: UBS-Kunden greifen bei Digital-Angebot zu
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- SMI schlussendlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel nach Rekordhoch im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
US-Behörde gibt erstmals grünes Licht für Alzheimer-Behandlung - Biogen-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk
Moderna-Aktie mit Kurssprung: EU-Zulassung von COVID-Impfstoff für Kinder beantragt
Trading Idee Idorsia: Ein wichtiger Erfolg
Nach Shell-Prozess: So wirkt sich das CO2-Urteil auf die Ölgiganten Chevron, Exxon & Co. aus
Trotz Krypto-Tweets: Analyst hält Elon Musk für Wettbewerbsvorteil für Tesla
BELIMO-Aktie freundlich: BELIMO erwartet deutliche Umsatzsteigerung im ersten Halbjahr
Novartis erreicht mit Iptacopan primären Endpunkt von Phase-II-Studie - Novartis-Aktie dennoch tiefer
Siegfried-Aktie legt zu: Siegfried überwindet Folgen der Cyberattacke

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit