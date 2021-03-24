ViewSonic Expands the Flexible Hybrid Working Scenario with Brand New Video Conferencing Monitor VG2440V

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of display solutions, launches the VG2440V, 24-inch Full HD video conferencing monitor which was designed to deliver out-of-the-box video conferencing and high quality live streaming capability.

The video conferencing software and hardware market had growth positively during the pandemic. The ban on travel has limited the reach of the enterprises to connect to each other. As the enterprises and government organizations are considering video conferencing as an ultimate solution to connect with remote workers, customers, and employees; and, at the same time, it prevents direct contact with the people.

"According to the source by "livewebinar.com", there are 400 million participants organised online meeting daily. We foresee a drastic surge with the demand for webcam monitor till 2025," said Mr Chaw, ViewSonic Singapore Country Manager.

There are few must-know features of VG2440V, the built-in webcam enables customers to adjust the vertical angles to better frame during video conference calls and create engaging content through varied camera angle, while the easy-to-use cover slide ensures total privacy and security during offline. With the combination of inbuilt microphones, dual front-facing speakers and vDisplay manager, the productivity software that provides efficient multi-tasking solutions for a professional live streaming or video conferencing scenario.

The full spectrum of ergonomic flexibility provides comfortable working environment. VG2440V allows tilt up to 40 degrees, swivel display up to 120 degrees, raise up to 130mm viewing angle and pivot 90 degrees for portrait viewing.

The vDisplay Manager, which provides work smart, efficient OSD command. The split-screen displays, auto-launch applications and customize display setting to maximize multi-tasking abilities.

The advance Eye-Care technology to eliminate eye strain and fatigue after long periods use with Flicker-Free technology and a Blue Light Filter. The settings are easy accessible via vDisplay Manager and pre-set personalized brightness and contrast levels for different times of the day.

SuperClear® IPS panel technology delivers the same top-class image quality from above, below, front, and side for accurate and vivid colors with consistent brightness from any angle.

The packing of VG2440v delivers a reduced environmental impact over the course of its lifecycle. It's one of the Certified environmental sustainability models. This is ENERGY STAR certified product that can save on energy costs* while reducing greenhouse gases.

VG2440V, specially designed for modern offices and enable cost minimization; from installation time and recycling concerns to user experience and screen performance, every feature of this monitor has been carefully designed to meet the demands of modern-day work and reduce the TCO for business owners.

VG2440V

24" IPS Full HD Video Conferencing Monitor with built-in microphone

vDisplay Manager software to control and adjust display settings of the monitor.

Adjustable vertical angles for greater frame control

Webcam slide cover ensures total security and privacy.

Ergonomic flexibility with quick release stand

Dual front-facing speakers

Connect your PC with VGA: 1, USB 3.2 Type A Down Stream: 3, USB 3.2 Type B Up Stream: 1, HDMI 1.4: 1

DisplayPort: 1

The VG 2440V available in April 2021 at MSRP $359.

For more information, please visit https://www.viewsonic.com/sg/products/lcd/VG2440V

Where to buy – ViewSonic Lazada - https://bit.ly/3r9rhjW

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and myViewBoard™ software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com .

*Program, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

SOURCE ViewSonic Singapore