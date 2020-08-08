08.08.2020 12:00:00

"Viewpoint" with host Dennis Quaid Highlights Educational Resources For Districts Moving To Distance Learning

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Rookie" actor Dennis Quaid is widely recognized for his on-screen roles throughout the years. Quaid now also puts his talents to use hosting the educational show "Viewpoint". The TV program showcases a broad array of subjects to shed light on events that take place around the world today. Coming to the show is an episode featuring distance learning. Educational professionals will discuss the resources school districts are using to implement learning from a distance.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conventional way of working, shopping, and socializing has changed. Many employers have sent employees to work from home, grocery stores are figuring out new capacity and social distancing guidelines, and restaurants are modifying the way patrons dine. Schools are switching things around, too, by implementing online distance learning.

Experts are uncertain how long social distancing and safety measures will need to continue, so school districts might need to plan to continue this new educational platform for some time. School districts are implementing a myriad of online resources so that teachers can educate digitally through video chats, text, and other various virtual tools. Some schools have distributed laptops, and Wi-Fi enabled phones, too, to ensure learning so that the lack of physical tools would not keep students from getting an education.

Distance learning could be considered a roadblock in modern teaching, but school districts are finding ways to navigate it. More information will be in the forthcoming episode.

"Viewpoint" with Dennis Quaid is carefully inspected before broadcast. The team behind the educational show has accepted multiple awards.

 

SOURCE Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

SMI schliesst zum Wochenende fester -- Dow-Jones schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen verlustreich ins Wochenende
Die US-Märkte sind am letzten Handelstag vor dem Wochenende von Verlusten geprägt. Am heimischen Markt waren am Freitag Gewinne zu beobachten. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich schlussendlich fester. An den asiatischen Börsen herrschte zum Wochenausklang Einigkeit in Bezug auf die Kursrichtung: Es ging klar nach unten.

