+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
30.07.2020 03:00:00

Vieworks to reinforce its portfolio with superfast 16k TDI Line Scan Camera

ANYANG, South Korea, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a global leader in machine vision industry, launched its newest 16k hybrid Time Delayed Integration (TDI) line scan camera – VT-16K5X-H300. The latest model in Vieworks' VT Series of TDI cameras achieves a maximum line rate of up to 300 kHz with up to 256 x higher sensitivity. With such improved speed and sensitivity, VT-16K5X-H300 is expected to respond to market's ever-increasing need for high performance cameras for demanding applications such as flat panel display inspection, wafer inspection, printed circuit board inspection, and high-performance document scanning.  

Hybrid TDI: Higher Performance at Lower Cost

Hybrid TDI is a novel and award-winning hybrid sensor technology introduced by Vieworks. VT Series, Vieworks' Hybrid TDI line scan cameras, enables users to take advantage of CCD's high-quality imaging and CMOS's high-speed imaging capabilities. Hybrid TDI cameras also improve affordability for customers as the CMOS structure of the chip provides high readout speed, eliminating the need for costly external circuitry.

Faster Inspection: High Speed Camera and Bidirectional Scanning Operation

Time has been one of the major concerns for industrial inspection systems. VT-16K5X-H300 can be a solution to high-speed machine vision systems with drastically improved line speed of up to 300kHz (ROI 16,000 pixels). With such high-speed, customers can save time and improve efficiency for their inspection systems. VT-16K5X-H300 also enables bidirectional scanning operation which scan objects in different directions using same inspection system. This can reduce machine cycle time for large objects such as PCBs.

Higher Sensitivity Even in Limited Lighting Conditions

Sensitivity is another significant specification to demanding inspection applications. VT-16K5X-H300 offers better way other than scanning objects multiple times by using up to 256 multiple line scan stages. As the resulting sensor resolution is equal to the number of pixels in one line multiplied by the number of lines, also called stages, VT-16K5X-H300 offers up to 256 x increase in sensitivity. With a single multiple-staged scan, the model can observe fast moving objects for detecting defects, measuring, and sorting during manufacturing processes even under low light conditions.

Better Usability: Compact Size and Low Power Consumption

VT-16K5X-H300 has been designed in a compacter size to help easier installations into new and existing system. OEMs can readily integrate the new camera into their systems for better performance without having to worry about the size. Also, VT-16K5X-H300 operates with low power to save energy consumption. Lower power consumption also translates into less heat, ensuring higher stability in camera performance.

"We are excited to present our latest hybrid TDI camera, an innovative yet affordable solution for our customers in need to increase efficiency in their industrial inspection systems," said Ms. Lee, Sales Manager at Vieworks. "VT-16K5X-H300 is ideal for those who are looking to upgrade their inspection systems with faster speed, higher sensitivity, and stronger usability."

Key Features:

  • 16k Hybrid TDI Line Scan
  • CoaXPress Interface up to 300 ㎑ at 50 Gbps using 8 CH
  • Bidirectional Operation with up to 256 TDI Stages
  • Exposure Control
  • Advanced DSNU and PRNU Correction
  • Trigger Rescaler and Strobe Output Control
  • GenICam Compatible - XML based Control

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

With the state-of-the-art technology in imaging, Vieworks presents to the machine vision industry a wide variety of industrial cameras. Vieworks introduced an ultra-high resolution industrial camera using the pixel shift technology. It is the technology that broke through the physical limitation of the camera sensor and achieved much higher resolution, allowing users pinpoint even the error of a single tiny pixel. Also, the camera using the thermoelectric cooling technology drops the sensor temperature down to a level that is up to 20 degrees lower than the ambient temperature to maintain uniform image quality. In addition, the hybrid TDI (time delayed integration) sensor, which Vieworks developed for the first time in the world, combines only the strengths of the CMOS sensor and the CCD sensor, demonstrating the industry's top performance. For more information, please visit vision.vieworks.com.

For media enquiries:

Claire Byun
mkt@vieworks.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200720/2861714-1

SOURCE Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.28
1.99 %
Geberit 517.60
0.90 %
Swisscom 494.10
0.84 %
SGS 2’446.00
0.58 %
Roche Hldg G 328.55
0.55 %
Novartis 77.11
-0.48 %
Lonza Grp 567.40
-0.63 %
CS Group 9.61
-0.95 %
UBS Group 10.87
-2.16 %
Adecco Group 44.67
-2.30 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

29.07.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
29.07.20
SMI im Plus, aber ...
28.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Geberit AG
28.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit 55% Barriere und 15% p.a.
27.07.20
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
28.07.20
Schroders: Warum zur Bekämpfung von Covid-19 und der Klimakrise ein einheitliches Vorgehen notwendig ist
28.07.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft Juli
mehr
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erleidet mit Corona-Studie Rücksetzer - Roche-Aktie fester
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tendiert auf rotem Terrain
Roter Handelsausklang: Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Warren Buffett baut Beteiligung an Bankaktien aus
Tesla schafft alle Voraussetzungen für S&P 500-Aufnahme - Tesla-Bullen haben nie daran gezweifelt
Relief Therapeutics darf Patientengruppe in Corona-Studie erweitern - Relief-Aktie zweistellig im Plus
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO präsentiert sich stärker
Aphria-Aktie aktuell: Aphria gibt deutlich nach
Ausblick: ams stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes beenden Handel im Plus -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verabschiedeten sich am Mittwoch mit roten Vorzeichen in den Feierabend. Die Wall Street wiesen Gewinne aus. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten mehrheitlich auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB