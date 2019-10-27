+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
View the Life of Jesus through the Innkeeper's Gaze for a Unique Approach to this Familiar Story

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Don Davis's book The Innkeeper's Bench: The Life of Jesus As Seen By the Innkeeper of Bethlehem ($16.99, paperback, 9781545675878; $8.99, e-book, 9781545675885), is available for purchase.

The life of Jesus Christ is followed in this book as Zebulon, the innkeeper in Bethlehem, sits on his favorite bench overlooking the town square and contemplates what he has seen and heard. His friendship with Jesus allowed Zebulon to become a participant in the climatic events of the most important day since Creation. The Innkeeper's Bench is historic, scripturally-based fiction. Questions between Scriptural anchor points are given answers. Scriptural order is carefully followed while the narrative presents events as they could have happened to give explanation and contemporaneous context. The people that we meet are portrayed as real flesh and blood. Jesus, while divine, lives like a normal young man, up to the point of crucifixion.

This story is intended to encourage those who read it and understand that we do have a Savior who understands us and we follow ordinary people who accomplished extraordinary things. In all things, God and His Son Jesus Christ are to be honored.

Born and raised in Akron, Ohio, Don Davis is a graduate of the University of Akron with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He is retired with 45+ years of experience. He has taught adult Sunday School since 1972.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. The Innkeeper's Bench: The Life of Jesus As Seen By the Innkeeper of Bethlehem is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

 

SOURCE Xulon Press

