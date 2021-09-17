SMI 12’026 0.4%  SPI 15’577 0.5%  Dow 34’751 -0.2%  DAX 15’652 0.2%  Euro 1.0917 0.4%  EStoxx50 4’170 0.6%  Gold 1’753 -2.3%  Bitcoin 44’129 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9267 0.7%  Öl 75.6 0.2% 
17.09.2021 01:45:00

VIEW INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securitie...

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: CFII) between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the importantOctober 18, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased View securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the View class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2146.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 18, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about View's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the View class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2146.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/view-investor-news-rosen-a-global-and-leading-law-firm-encourages-view-inc-fka-cf-finance-acquisition-corp-ii-investors-with-losses-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--view-cfii-301379149.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

﻿

Die ZKB, Nummer 1 im Wirtschaftsraum Zürich, neben dem klassischen Privat- und Firmenkundengeschäft, gehört das Asset Management und auch der Handel dazu. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, ist Curdin Summermatter, Leiter des Verkaufs für Strukturierte Produkte. Welche Produkte bei den Anlegern am meisten nachgefragt wurden im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und inwieweit Swisscanto eine Rolle spielt, erläutert Curdin Summermatter im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Weiter gibt er einen Ausblick auf die noch verbleibenden Monate in 2021 und was die Anleger erwarten können.

Curdin Summermatter: Strukturierte Produkte bei der ZKB – Was stand bei den Anlegern hoch im Kurs? | BX Swiss TV

