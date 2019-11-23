23.11.2019 20:02:00

View from the C-Suite: Mark Teare, Senior Vice President, Exploration, Canacol Energy Ltd., tells his company's story. Filmed on October 19, 2019

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2019 /CNW/ -

https://youtu.be/9RRV_smt72Q

The View from the C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange.  Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment.  To see the latest View from the C-Suite videos visit www.tmxmoney.com/en/news/csuite.html) 

About Canacol Energy Ltd. (TSX: CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. is a natural gas focused exploration and production company with operations in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

SMI verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Freitag freundlich. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es nach oben. Der DAX bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen waren die Vorzeichen vor dem Wochenende unterschiedlich.

