03.01.2020 03:28:00

Vietnam's First P2P Lending platform - Vaymuon.vn declares its profitable business and celebrates strategic partnership with Vietnam Payment Gateway - Nganluong.vn

HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaymuon.vn (known as Lendmo.asia in English) - the First and Largest P2P Lending Platform in Vietnam has disclosed that it becomes profitable after 2 years of official operation, successfully connected more than 2 million borrowers to 400,000+ individual lenders with the sustainable monthly growth rate of 20%; in which the retention rate remains stable at 70%.

Not only does Vaymuon.vn succeed in Vietnam but it also successfully expands to regional markets including Myanmar and Cambodia with nearly 200 employees at the beginning of 2019. Remarkably, all these 3 new markets have generated profit.

VayMuon.vn previously received not only seed investment from Nexttech Group, its current strategic investor in exchange for 20% equity but also the extensive synergized supports from Nexttech's multi-digital ecosystem which appeared in "Top 10 influencers for internet growth in Vietnam during 2007-2017". With impressive operational results, Vaymuon.vn tends to skip Series-A to make towards to Series-B at the beginning of 2020.

To achieve all the mentioned accomplishments, VayMuon.vn has continuously investing in the IT system and AI technologies to deploy automation in credit assessment & scoring as well as the approval of 70-80% loan applications without heavy dependence on paper-based procedures and human resources. To date, Vaymuon.vn has obtained "330" achievements which mean it only takes 3 minutes for customers to complete their online loan applications, 30 minutes for loan appraisal and especially 3 "No" conditions: No collateral - No paperwork - No face-to-face meeting.

From 2020, Vaymuon.vn will closely associate with NganLuong.vn - Vietnam's 10-Year Largest Payment Gateway in terms of Scale and Profit, to develop Vietnam new potential markets of credit products including following products: online and offline shopping loans for merchants, advanced salary loans for workers, supply chain financing and SME funding. Depending on the extensive synergized support and strongly available resources of 2 partners, the co-operation between Vaymuon.vn and Nganluong.vn will soon create various opportunities for them to become leaders in Vietnamese Fintech market within the next 3 to 5 years.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200102/2681203-1

SOURCE VayMuon.vn

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

02.01.20
Cancom – vor dem Ausbruch?
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin fällt unter 7'000-Dollar-Marke
Swiss und Lufthansa im Mittelfeld - Sicherste Airlines der Welt
Warum Automobilhersteller und Kunden einen Elektroschock bekommen
Dezember 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Rohstoffe im Dezember 2019: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Bund ignoriert EU-Verordnung zu Entschädigungen im Strommarkt
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Konjunkturzuversicht stützt zu Jahresbeginn
Aus diesen Gründen fällt der Euro zurück - zum Franken etwas leichter
SMI pausiert feiertagsbedingt -- DAX geht mit Plus ins neue Jahr -- US-Börsen auf Rekordjagd -- Chinas Börsen schliessen in Grün
Dezember 2019: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei K+S-Aktie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI pausiert feiertagsbedingt -- DAX geht mit Plus ins neue Jahr -- US-Börsen auf Rekordjagd -- Chinas Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. Am Donnerstag ging es an den Börsen in China aufwärts. Die US-Aktienmärkte zeigten sich stark. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte am ersten Handelstag des Jahres fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;