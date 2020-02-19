19.02.2020 04:00:00

Vietnamese-based interactive music company Amanotes ranks among the top mobile app publishers worldwide

  • #1 app publisher from SEA (Q4, 2019) – App Annie
  • #1 app publisher from SEA (2019) – Sensor Tower
  • Top 15 Mobile Game Publishers Worldwide – App Annie & Sensor Tower
  • Top 20 Mobile App publisher across all categories worldwide – App Annie & Sensor Tower

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amanotes, a mobile game publisher in Vietnam, has been ranked in top positions worldwide in two recent major surveys of the rapidly growing worldwide mobile market.

According to App Annie, Amanotes was #1 mobile game publisher from SEA in Q4,2019 with regards to Downloads performance in both iOS and Google Play Store. Worldwide, App Annie ranks Amanotes among the top 15 mobile game publishers, and one of the top 20 publishers of mobile apps across all categories.

"Mobile is now the most popular gaming platform worldwide and casual games make up the lion's share of downloads," stated App Annie's Managing Director for APAC, Cindy Deng. "Amanotes is a great example that is not only taking advantage of the mobile device to deliver gaming experiences but, by combining it with music, it keeps players engaged and coming back." 

Sensor Tower's Store Intelligence Data Digest ranked Amanotes as the #1 mobile game publisher from Southeast Asia in 2019.

Mobile gaming is already bigger than PC and console gaming, accounting for 45% of the global games market and forecasted to generate $95.4 billion revenue by 2022 (NewZoo).

Amanotes specializes in casual music games with simple, stylish visuals matched to the beats and melodies of popular songs and original compositions. All Amanotes games are free to download and play.

Despite the competitive landscape, Amanotes has experienced consistent growth in the past five years, with around 800 million total game downloads, 10 million daily users, and #1 rank in Music Games in over 140 countries.

"Our long-term goal is to build a complete music ecosystem, producing excellent apps for music lovers and enabling other indie developers to do the same," said Amanotes co-founder Silver Nguyen. "We believe that by combining innovative tech solutions with music, we can brighten even the busiest person's day for a long time to come."

Contact:

Ivy Chau
Media Engagement Lead
Vero
+84-339-310-236
ivy@vero-asean.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200218/2723070-1

SOURCE Amanotes

