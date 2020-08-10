VIETNAM : VITADAIRY CAMPAIGN "PROTECT DOCTORS 24H" PHOTO TOOK THE INTERNET BY STORM

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past few days, there has been immense participation by Vietnamese netizens and attention from local media for the Campaign photo, which went viral on the Internet, called "Protect Doctors 24h".

The campaign photo called for support and protection for the medical practitioners so that they can protect the citizen amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The photo, triggering sympathy and solidarity, was part of CSR campaign that VitaDairy – a dairy company in Vietnam, initiated.

To join hands in the campaign, netizens just need to post the photo with hashtag #Baovebacsi24h or #VitaDairybaovebacsi24h, VitaDairy will donate on behalf of netizens 10,000 VND (about 50 cent) to 24h Doctor Protection Fund. This fund will be dedicated to purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Healthcare Personnel (HCP). So far, VitaDairy campaign has raised more than 600,000USD (more than 15 billion VND).

The Campaign "Doctor Protection 24h" gathered public support significantly for its societal impact and meaningfulness. Noticeably, the campaign started right after the 2nd wave of the Pandemic emerged. The campaign resumed shortly after a few months and instantly became a Vietnam social phenomenon.

Vietnamese government is working hard to limit the spread of the pandemic. In these times, such effort by local businesses is highly commendable. In other word, this solidarity is highly praiseworthy.

