10.08.2020 04:00:00

VIETNAM : VITADAIRY CAMPAIGN "PROTECT DOCTORS 24H" PHOTO TOOK THE INTERNET BY STORM

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past few days, there has been immense participation by Vietnamese netizens and attention from local media for the Campaign photo, which went viral on the Internet, called "Protect Doctors 24h".

The photo that took Vietnam Internet by storm recently

The campaign photo called for support and protection for the medical practitioners so that they can protect the citizen amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The photo, triggering sympathy and solidarity, was part of CSR campaign that VitaDairy – a dairy company in Vietnam, initiated.

To join hands in the campaign, netizens just need to post the photo with hashtag #Baovebacsi24h or #VitaDairybaovebacsi24h, VitaDairy will donate on behalf of netizens 10,000 VND (about 50 cent) to 24h Doctor Protection Fund. This fund will be dedicated to purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Healthcare Personnel (HCP). So far, VitaDairy campaign has raised more than 600,000USD (more than 15 billion VND).

The Campaign "Doctor Protection 24h" gathered public support significantly for its societal impact and meaningfulness. Noticeably, the campaign started right after the 2nd wave of the Pandemic emerged. The campaign resumed shortly after a few months and instantly became Vietnam social phenomenon.

Vietnamese government is working hard to limit the spread of the pandemic. In these times, such effort by local businesses is highly commendable. In other word, this solidarity is highly praiseworthy.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vietnam--vitadairy-campaign-protect-doctors-24h-photo-took-the-internet-by-storm-301108771.html

SOURCE VitaDairy

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 56.26
1.37 %
Sika 205.00
0.69 %
Lonza Grp 571.00
0.56 %
Adecco Group 45.04
0.51 %
CieFinRichemont 57.34
0.49 %
Roche Hldg G 314.20
-0.27 %
The Swatch Grp 192.25
-0.49 %
UBS Group 11.01
-0.63 %
Novartis 75.50
-0.67 %
CS Group 9.95
-0.79 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07.08.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update – August 2020
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
07.08.20
Vontobel: derimail - Bis heute in Zeichnung: (Callable) BRCs mit 60% Barriere
07.08.20
SMI nähert sich wieder der 10.000er-Marke
07.08.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Lage bleibt wackelig / EUR/USD – An oberer Trendkanalbegrenzung
06.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Microsoft Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp
06.08.20
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
07.08.20
Schroders: How China’s internet sector is leading the world
06.08.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
mehr
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldpreis im Rallymodus: Vor 10 Jahren Gold angelegt- so viel Gewinn hätten Sie heute
Darum verliert der Euro zum Franken deutlich - Türkische Lira auf Rekordtief
Cyberdevisen in Russland: Wieso Bitcoin und unter Putin einen schweren Stand haben
Ethereum besser als Bitcoin - Das steckt hinter der Kursexplosion
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
EU-Gesundheitskommissarin: Erster Corona-Impfstoff zur Jahreswende
Experte: Es ist "unglaublich dumm" auf Blasenaktien wie Tesla ohne Konzept zu setzen
Es gibt so viel zu sehen - IHG Hotels & Resorts in Deutschland
Blackstone-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Blackstone Resources vermeldet Fortschritte bei Batteriezellen der nächsten Generation
Wahrheit oder Mythos: Börsenweisheiten unter der Lupe

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst zum Wochenende fester -- Dow-Jones schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen verlustreich ins Wochenende
Die US-Märkte sind am letzten Handelstag vor dem Wochenende von Verlusten geprägt. Am heimischen Markt waren am Freitag Gewinne zu beobachten. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich schlussendlich fester. An den asiatischen Börsen herrschte zum Wochenausklang Einigkeit in Bezug auf die Kursrichtung: Es ging klar nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB