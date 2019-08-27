Vietnam Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) launched the National Advertiser Day 2019, A New Playground for Local Brands

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Vietnam Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) launched the National Advertiser Day 2019, an event exclusively for Vietnamese domestic brands. The event will be held on August 28, 2019 in Ho Chi Minh City and on September 12, 2019 in Hanoi with many hot contents for domestic marketers.

1. Journey of MMA with National Advertiser Day 2019

Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) is the largest worldwide non-profit association of Mobile Marketing with 800 member companies, from nearly 50 countries worldwide. As a leader for mobile marketing, MMA is constantly striving to create an ecosystem where every "resident" in the industry can connect, share and develop together.

Since establishment in Vietnam, MMA Vietnam has organized a series of events every year to create attractive "playgrounds" for many different player groups in Vietnam to connect and solve specific problems such as Agency Day for local agencies, CEO-CMO Summit dedicated to leading industry leaders and marketers. This year, in order to enrich and strengthen the ecosystem in Vietnam, a special event for local brands - National Advertiser Day 2019 - will be freshly launched by MMA. "MMA wants to share the knowledge and best practices for each customer segment and even the industry in order to closely follow the needs of marketers and give them the opportunity to learn more and be able to apply right away," according to Ms. Phan Bich Tam, Country manager of MMA Vietnam, Myanmar & Cambodia.

2. National Advertiser Day 2019 - Unique playground unique to local brands

The National Advertiser Day 2019 was created with the purpose of creating a special and unique network for domestic companies including: advertisers, agencies, publishers, technology companies and telecom companies. MMA wishes to turn National Advertiser Day 2019 into an annual and unique event for the local brands community, where they can share, learn and create a harmonious, sustainable community. In addition, this is a place for Vietnamese domestic brands to play an active role and contribute their voices to attract the attention of other members of the ecosystem.

Coming to this one-and-only event, attendees were not only updated with the latest industry knowledge, but also joined a unique ecosystem dedicated to local companies and established close relationship with other members.

3. Overview of the domestic market with reputable names in the industry

The National Advertiser Day 2019 will open for sharing and discussion from representatives of Vietnam's leading prestigious brands including: Kantar Media, Kantar Millward Brown, Harvan, Provence, Adtima, Bitis, Decision Lab, CocCoc, Golden Media, Oracle, etc. Especially, the event in Ho Chi Minh City has the participation of representatives of Pharmacity, Sendo, Vinamilk, Tan Hiep Phat and in Hanoi are representatives of VPBank, Sunhouse and TH True Milk.

At the beginning of the program, participants will be able to share valuable insights and latest data on the behavior of Vietnamese Internet users in many areas including: content, music, shopping, gaming, multimedia, etc in the "Local Internet users' landscape" section. In addition, at National Advertiser Day 2019, attendees will surely "harvest" for themselves a lot of interesting and useful information spanning many aspects of marketing from how to measure campaigns' effectiveness to how to set up a marketing strategy and implement the most effective marketing integrations by Ms. Uyen Pham, CEO, Provence.

Remarkably, two discussions of "How to develop a company sustainably with Marketing" and "Brand Safety" promise to be a rare opportunity for the "residents" in the industry to listen to the multi-perspective opinions coming from experts. Specifically, in the first session, the speakers will focus on sharing the importance of branding and how brands can maximize user's experience. During the afternoon discussion about brand safety, speakers will delve into aspects related to content, channels, technology, etc.

