Vietjet offers "SKY COVID CARE" insurance to all passengers amid the COVID-19 outbreak

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new-age carrier Vietjet offers the SKY COVID CARE insurance, which covers from VND20,000,000(US$857) to a maximum of VND200,000,000(US$8,570) benefits for all passengers flying on the airline's domestic flights in Vietnam from March 23, 2020 to June 30, 2020. Accordingly, passengers are eligible for the insurance coverage and benefits from Vietjet within 30 days starting from their flight date, regardless of contagion sources.

Vietjet will pay up to tens of billions of Vietnam Dong worth of insurance premiums to entirely ensure passengers' safety when flying on its modern and comfortable aircraft, which are served by young and professional cabin crew. The safety of passengers and cabin crews are protected at the highest level against all risks of the disease.

To be eligible for insurance coverage, passengers need to provide all information in accordance with Vietjet's "Terms and conditions" when purchasing tickets and using aviation services; and comply with all regulations on disease prevention and control of Vietjet, the Ministry of Health and local authorities.

More information about SKY COVID CARE insurance is available on our website at www.vietjetair.com. Call us for information about payments and services for SKY COVID CARE at hotline +84 1900545475.

For the green future, the new-age carrier Vietjet is also pioneering in implementing the "Protect our planet - Fly with Vietjet" program to protect the Earth, reduce the risk of natural disasters and epidemics and help bring civilized and beautiful values to people living in many destinations where Vietjet flies to.

The difficulties and the pandemic will be over sooner or later. In a world full of uncertainties, Vietjet desires to bring humane values, assurance to passengers and to the community.

About Vietjet

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

With a young, modern fleet with an average age of only 2.7 years, and as one of the leading airlines in the world in terms of safety, quality and technical reliability, Vietjet operates around over 400 flights daily and has carried nearly 100 million passengers to date across an expansive network that includes destinations throughout Vietnam and international destinations in India, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia, etc.

