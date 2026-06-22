

EQS-Media / 22.06.2026 / 12:36 CET/CEST



Emerald Horizon Management, DI Dr. Mario J. MÃ¼ller (Vice President R&D), MMag. Philipp PÃ¶lzl (Vice President Operations), Florian Wagner (CEO), Â© Wolf Reproduction for editorial purposes free of charge" height="null" src="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=baf20c5daefe91ccc02170824160b183" width="null"/> Image: Emerald Horizon Management, DI Dr. Mario J. Müller (Vice President R&D), MMag. Philipp Pölzl (Vice President Operations), Florian Wagner (CEO), © Wolf Reproduction for editorial purposes free of charge Date: 22 June 2026

Vienna Stock Exchange Admits SMRX Share of Emerald Horizon AG to Trading



First trading day of the SMRX share on June 26, 2026 at a reference price of EUR 760.00 per share Image: Emerald Horizon Management, DI Dr. Mario J. Müller (Vice President R&D), MMag. Philipp Pölzl (Vice President Operations), Florian Wagner (CEO), © Wolf Reproduction for editorial purposes free of charge

GRAZ (AT), June 22, 2026 – Emerald Horizon AG has cleared the final hurdle on its path to the stock exchange: the Vienna Stock Exchange has admitted the SMRX share of the Graz-based deep-tech company to trading. The trading launch is now confirmed – SMRX will be listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange starting Friday, June 26, 2026.

The first trading day of the share will take place at a reference price of EUR 760.00 per share. Trading will occur under ISIN AT0000A3UZE1 and the ticker symbol SMRX. On June 16, 2026, the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) had already approved the capital market prospectus for the SMRX listing; with today's admission decision by the Vienna Stock Exchange, the process has been successfully concluded.

SMRX represents the technology platform of Emerald Horizon AG: under this name, the company consolidates two complementary technology lines for scalable, low-carbon baseload energy. The first SMRX line comprises integrated energy storage infrastructures – such as the hybrid system DUALstore PLUS with AI-assisted control.

The second SMRX line consists of next-generation modular small reactors, without uranium, without plutonium, and without long-lived transuranic waste. In this way, SMRX addresses precisely the building blocks that the European Commission is also counting on in its Strategy for Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) of March 10, 2026: nuclear power and renewables, supported by storage, flexibility, and grids.

"With the admission of SMRX by the Vienna Stock Exchange, a new chapter begins for Emerald Horizon. The listing of the share makes us more transparent, more committed, and more visible – and it gives us the strength to consistently advance our technology for a secure and clean energy supply for Europe. We look forward to walking this path together with our shareholders." – Florian Wagner, CEO Emerald Horizon.

Note for media representatives:

On the occasion of the SMRX trading launch, the Management Board and management of Emerald Horizon AG are available for interviews and statements.

ABOUT EMERALD HORIZON

Emerald Horizon AG, headquartered in Graz, develops technologies for the decarbonization of energy supply under the SMRX brand – from hybrid energy storage systems to next-generation modular reactors. The company's goal is secure, scalable, and globally deployable baseload energy without the drawbacks of legacy nuclear technology.

For more information: www.emerald-horizon.com



Important Notice:

The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities, nor a recommendation to buy or sell securities of the company. Admission of the shares to trading is based on the securities prospectus published on the issuer's website (https://emerald-horizon.com/), approved by the Financial Market Authority (FMA) on June 16, 2026. The securities prospectus contains the information required by law for investors and is available free of charge at the following link:

https://emerald-horizon.com/investor-relations/berichte/

Prospective investors are strongly advised to read the prospectus before making any investment decision. It is noted that approval of the prospectus should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities by the FMA.

THIS COMMUNICATION IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.



PRESS CONTACT

Media Contact

Emerald Horizon AG

Ing. Norbert Hofer, MBA

Vice President Strategic Communication



Phone: +43 664 5455 324

media@emerald-horizon.com

www.emerald-horizon.com Company Contact

Emerald Horizon AG

Karl-Huber-Gasse 15, 8041 Graz

media@emerald-horizon.com



www.emerald-horizon.com

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End of press release