Vienna Insurance Group’s Digital Start-up, Beesafe, Achieves Rapid Four-month Guidewire Deployment in Midst of Global Pandemic

Beesafe, the digital brand of the Vienna Insurance Group’s (VIG) Polish subsidiary, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform general insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Beesafe has deployed Guidewire to underpin its business processes and drive its digital insurance model. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner, Sollers Consulting, supported the implementation programme.

Beesafe, a digital start-up, was established by VIG, the leading insurance group in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, to provide a dynamic distribution company with a unique customer offering, and potential for expansion into other countries where VIG operates. Beesafe has deployed the Guidewire platform for policy administration, underwriting, claims, billing, and rating management. The company also implemented Guidewire’s omnichannel digital experience for its policyholders, customer service representatives, and vendors. Beesafe has deployed to its commercial line of business, with personal motor currently being implemented.

"Beesafe is a purely digital venture with a strong insurtech identity. This is unique within the CEE area. At the same time, being part of VIG provides us with robust insurance credentials,” said Rafal Mosionek, CEO, Beesafe. "We are very proud that right in the middle of the COVID pandemic, starting in mid-April, we developed and delivered a digital offering and platform in four months, with a first go-live in August. This a testament to the talented, agile, and creative team that we formed from scratch to launch our innovative value proposition.”

The Guidewire deployment will enable Beesafe to:

Employ agile architecture to facilitate rapid design and deployment of value-generating new products;

Provide an easy to employ, attractive user interface through cutting-edge, innovative technology; including mobile wallet, STP, image recognition, and predictive modelling;

Manage standardised, API-driven interfaces to integrate partners quickly and enable multichannel products; and

Ensure operational and cost efficiency by utilising stable, standardised commodity architecture.

"With Beesafe we have set out to deliver a seamless service to a young generation of digital natives that is entirely customer-centric, personalised, and simple to use. This is made possible by employing best of breed data modelling,” Rafal Mosionek, CEO, Beesafe. "To succeed, the best frontend technology must be supported by the best backend core systems.”

"We congratulate the Beesafe team for what they have achieved together with the teams from Sollers Consulting, and Guidewire Software,” said Marcin Pluta, Managing Partner at Sollers Consulting. "Beesafe has created an attractive offering with flexible products and a fully digital sales process. We look forward to developing new products and additional services within Guidewire Software's powerful IT infrastructure."

"We congratulate Beesafe on their successful and speedy Guidewire deployment, especially in these difficult times of global pandemic,” said Laurent Fontaine, group vice president, Sales – EMEA, Guidewire Software. "Beesafe’s focus on delivering high quality and entirely customer-focused service is to their credit as an ambitious and innovative digital insurer.”

About Beesafe

Beesafe, the technology-oriented digital venture of VIG & Compensa Insurance Company in Poland, is dedicated to full digital delivery of MOD & MTPL products.

The key unique selling proposition is clear: the client only needs to share two simple pieces of information (date of birth and car plate number) to receive the MOD/MTPL offer. The whole onboarding process takes seconds instead of being time-consuming, and requiring sensitive data, as is the norm with competitors. Beesafe realised its MVP after less than 8 months of intensive preparations.

Beesafe’s long-term strategy is to fulfill its friendly promise to clients, given at the beginning of its start-up idea, supported by continuous UX/UI improvement to ensure its commercial success.

About Sollers Consulting

Sollers Consulting is an international business advisory and software implementation specialist supporting business transformation in the financial industry. Sollers Consulting teams have supported more than 80 financial groups in enhancing their digital capabilities, including Allianz, AXA, LV=, BNP Paribas Cardif, Basler, Generali, Zurich, Santander Consumer Bank, and ING. Our teams specialise in IT systems that help insurers, banks, and leasing companies transform and adapt to new technologies. Sollers Consulting cooperates with more than 15 technology providers such as Guidewire Software, Oracle, AWS, and Microsoft.

Approximately 600 business and IT specialists from Warsaw, Lublin, Poznan, Gdansk, Cologne, Tokyo, and Copenhagen are helping financial institutions in Great Britain, Germany, Poland, Scandinavia, and many other countries reap the benefits of digitalisation. Read more at sollers.eu.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform general insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localisation, and innovation.

