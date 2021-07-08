SMI 12’086 1.0%  SPI 15’539 1.0%  Dow 34’682 0.3%  DAX 15’693 1.2%  Euro 1.0915 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’079 0.6%  Gold 1’798 -0.4%  Bitcoin 30’765 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9253 -0.1%  Öl 73.3 0.0% 

08.07.2021 07:00:00

Video Intelligence Announces New Contextual Video Solution for CTV

ZURICH, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CTV market in Europe, LATAM and APAC is failing to best perform for advertisers or channels and apps, due to minimal targeting capabilities, or standardisation. Yet 50% of the European households have access to CTV [source] and 70% of advertisers claim that CTV will be one of the largest growth areas over the next 12 months [source].

It's in this growing, yet underserved, market that video intelligence aims to aide both publishers and brands with contextual technology. Based in Zurich, Switzerland, video intelligence has been developing contextual video solutions since 2017, with global uptake for their web and mobile contextual video products.

For CTV channels and apps, an integration with vi's technology adds new layers of contextual data to existing content. By using proprietary technology to analyse video and its metadata, vi is able to give a more detailed understanding of what is depicted on screen at any given moment.

vi will sell advertising on behalf of publishers via Private Marketplaces [PMPs] using VAST tags. The new product counts Rakuten Advertising among its launch partners.

The value of publishers' existing programming increases as the contextual understanding enables it to be packaged more attractively into audience segments. For advertisers, it offers the ability to target viewers more accurately: reducing waste and improving relevance and reach.

Leading the venture will be Ernst Dirkzwager, a digital veteran of 15 years. Dirkzwager said, "The CTV sector has come a long way in recent years, but it's still lagging behind when it comes to contextual data. Our solution not only adds value to publishers and advertisers, but makes the overall viewing experience better for those watching."

"Currently there is no global standard with regards to buying and selling advertising space on CTV. There are no cookies in this space and today brands only know which publisher they are buying from, granular and timed context are simply not available. Now is the time to collectively agree that targeting contextually is the smartest solution for all."

To find out more contact Ernst directly : ed@vi.ai

About vi

vi is a contextual video platform. We connect publishers, content creators and brands through video storytelling.

vi brings context to videos using AI and automation to understand them and place them in proximity to other, relevant content.

Context is everything.

www.vi.ai

Related Images
video-intelligence-ctv.jpg
video intelligence CTV
vi's contextual CTV - Like TV, but with added context.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/video-intelligence-announces-new-contextual-video-solution-for-ctv-301327553.html

SOURCE video intelligence

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

07.07.21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
07.07.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 11.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
07.07.21 Marktüberblick: Autowerte mit Konjunktursorgen unter Druck
07.07.21 SMI erneut unverändert
06.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (64%) auf Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc
02.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Porsche, Varta, Volkswagen
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
01.07.21 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DiDi-Vorgehen nur der Anfang: China kündigt neue Regeln für im Ausland gelistete Firmen an - DiDi-Aktie fällt deutlich
Top Performance ETFs im Monat Juni 2021 an der SIX
CS-Aktie schliesst schwächer: Credit Suisse mit Abgangswelle in Investmentbank konfrontiert
Roche-Aktie schlussendlich fester: WHO-Zulassung für Roche-Medikament Tocilizumab gegen Coronavirus erteilt
Novogratz unbesorgt: Experte rechnet bei Bitcoin nicht mit Fall ins Bodenlose
SMI und DAX schliessen auf grünem Terrain -- US-Börsen beenden Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Schuldenziel gestrichen: Shell plant höhere Ausschüttungen an Aktionäre - Shell-Aktie gefragt
Nächster Musk-IPO nach Tesla? Wann mit dem Börsengang von Starlink zu rechnen ist
Nordex-Aktie mit Berg- und Talfahrt: Nordex erhält ersten Teilauftrag für Grossauftrag in Australien
UBS und Baloise wollen im Immobilienbereich zusammenarbeiten - Aktien uneinheitlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit