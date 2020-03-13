Video-based Research Platform Company "methinks" Wants to Help Market Researchers whose Jobs are Impacted by Coronavirus Restrictions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- methinks, creators of a global video-based research platform, is helping researchers, marketers and entrepreneurs whose jobs are dependent upon in-person research, and as a result, are affected by the quarantine mandates due to the COVID-19 outbreak. methinks wants to help researchers continue gathering customer insights using its video-based platform in an effort to help maintain continuity and productivity during this difficult time.

"methinks has been dealing with the impact of the Coronavirus for months now. Our offices in Korea were closed last month, our employees have been working from home to support all of our enterprise and licensing customers in Korea -- we made sure none of our customers experienced disruption in R&D schedules," said Aaron Burcell, CEO of methinks. "Now that the virus is impacting the US, we want to make sure that everyone in need of customer insights can connect remotely with customers, especially if their research budgets are impacted. We know that missing customer expectations can kill businesses, startups especially. We're offering discounts and free help to companies world-wide because we want to limit the rolling effects on businesses that might forgo critical customer insights because of time-and-money crunches. At the end of the day, we are entrepreneurs trying to help other entrepreneurs succeed. Now is not the time to pad margins or push for beneficial terms -- it's time to lend a helping hand."

WHAT: methinks connects global companies with hundreds-of-thousands of US consumers in order to create valuable consumer insights on product CX/UX, content, marketing strategies and campaigns. methinks is offering three free interviews for the first 100 accounts who request the offer. If you are a first-time user: download the app, create an account, and enter the redemption code REMOTE3 at check-out. If you are a current customer, simply use the redemption code REMOTE3 at check-out.

WHEN: Discount codes are effective immediately, valid through June 10, 2020.

HOW: If you have questions about the offer, please email sales@methinks.io.

WHY: methinks wants to share its technology platform with companies facing challenges due to the coronavirus outbreak. Recently, a methinks founder followed US Customs guidance to quarantine himself after returning to the US from Korea. Korea-based methinks employees began working from home in February, in order to safely support methinks enterprise and licensing customers. The entire company is compelled to help researchers dealing with the economic disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic -- particularly the most economically-exposed, such as independent researchers and entrepreneurs.

WHO: methinks Technologies was founded by Philip Yun and Wilson Li, two games industry veterans who have worked together for nearly a decade, pioneering free-to-play multiplayer video games in North America. They have held key product and management positions at OutSpark, Sony, Line and NHN. In 2015, Yun and Li were working on a new concept for a video game and created a software tool to test the viability of the game. Investors and advisors helped the two quickly realized they'd prototyped a tool with huge potential and shifted gears to create methinks. In just a few short years, methinks attracted global leaders as customers and created a marketplace for hundreds-of-thousands of "Thinkers", all by organic growth and customer recommendations. methinks' key investors are pan-Pacific investors with offices in the US and throughout Asia: SEMA Translink, KB Investment and Hyundai Investment. methinks is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea and Mountain View, Calif.

SOURCE methinks