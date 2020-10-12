Vidafuel Nutrition Closes Oversubscribed $1.075 Million Financing to Advance its Clinical Nutrition Brand

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidafuel, a company developing next-generation clinical nutrition products for use at-home and in the healthcare setting, announced it has closed an oversubscribed $1.075 million financing. The round was led by True Wealth Ventures along with Boxcar Partners co-founder Joseph Kekst, BridgBio founder and Boxcar Partners co-founder Peter Feinberg and Dr. Michael Krusch. Developed by dietitians using the latest nutritional research and food science technologies, Vidafuel products provide critical dietary support for a variety of conditions to increase strength, mobility and immune response.

"The growing number of patients with metabolic disorders, compounded with an aging population, has increased the need for clinical nutrition solutions that are accessible and well tolerated," said Vidafuel founder and chief executive officer Bette Parolini. "We look forward to continuing to expand and deliver our offering of scientifically-grounded clinical nutrition products to those seeking to improve quality of life and overall health."

Proceeds from the financing will be used to hire additional support team members to serve Vidafuel's growing customer base, expedite a transition to a more sustainable supply chain and expand marketing and advertising initiatives. Vidafuel's product line focuses on geriatric nutrition, end stage renal disease, earlier stage chronic kidney disease, diabetes, certain cancers and the recovery from an adverse event or serious illnesses, such as COVID-19. These products are used in both in-patient and out-patient settings by consumers and healthcare providers.

"Clinical nutrition is a critically important industry that cannot be overlooked, especially in this day and age," said Boxcar Partners co-founder Joseph Kekst. "Vidafuel presents a significant opportunity to provide breakthrough products to people that fill a major unmet need in public health and support wellness and recovery."

According to Kerry Rupp, General Partner at True Wealth Ventures, "We've been looking for an opportunity that leverages the increasing recognition of the value of nutrition as a significant lever in improving health outcomes. Vidafuel is well-positioned to scale this impact with dietitian-developed patient-approved products that are suitable both for consumers at home and in clinical settings."

About Vidafuel Nutrition

Developed by dietitians using the latest nutritional research and food science technologies, Vidafuel products provide critical dietary support for a variety of conditions to increase strength, mobility and immune response.

The Vidafuel Wellness Protein Drink is a shelf-stable, affordable, complete protein containing 16 grams of high-quality protein per two ounce serving. Vidafuel's complementary line of convenience foods solves the dietary pain point of "guilt-free" snacking with consumer favorites such as chips and cookies. Products are available to consumers for direct purchase from Amazon and the Vidafuel Website, and to healthcare providers for wholesale purchase from Metro Medical Supply, a Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions company.

For more information regarding Vidafuel Nutrition and its product line of dietitian-developed clinical nutrition products, visit: https://www.vidafuel.com/.

