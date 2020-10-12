|
12.10.2020 20:10:00
Victory Capital Reports September 2020 Assets Under Management
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $132.7 billion on September 30, 2020.
|
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Assets Under Management1
|
(unaudited; in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of:
|
By Asset Class
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
August 31, 2020
|
Fixed Income
|
$
|
35,848
|
|
$
|
36,061
|
Solutions
|
|
30,767
|
|
|
31,928
|
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
|
|
22,540
|
|
|
23,634
|
U.S. Small Cap Equity
|
|
14,453
|
|
|
15,235
|
U.S. Large Cap Equity
|
|
13,242
|
|
|
13,846
|
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
|
|
11,974
|
|
|
12,212
|
Other
|
|
207
|
|
|
229
|
Total Long-Term Assets
|
$
|
129,031
|
|
$
|
133,145
|
Money Market / Short Term Assets
|
|
3,631
|
|
|
3,611
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
$
|
132,662
|
|
$
|
136,756
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By Vehicle
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mutual Funds2
|
$
|
102,921
|
|
$
|
105,888
|
Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3
|
|
26,254
|
|
|
27,277
|
ETFs
|
|
3,488
|
|
|
3,591
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
$
|
132,662
|
|
$
|
136,756
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
|
2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
|
3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.
The Company also announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The Company’s management team will host a conference call the following morning, November 5, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Victory Capital’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vcm.com before the conference call begins.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
To participate in the conference call, please call (877) 823-8673 (domestic) or (647) 689-4067 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vcm.com. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay, at the same location, shortly after the call concludes.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $132.7 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.
For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005580/en/
