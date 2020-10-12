Victory Capital Reports September 2020 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $132.7 billion on September 30, 2020.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class September 30, 2020 August 31, 2020 Fixed Income $ 35,848 $ 36,061 Solutions 30,767 31,928 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 22,540 23,634 U.S. Small Cap Equity 14,453 15,235 U.S. Large Cap Equity 13,242 13,846 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 11,974 12,212 Other 207 229 Total Long-Term Assets $ 129,031 $ 133,145 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,631 3,611 Total Assets Under Management $ 132,662 $ 136,756 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 102,921 $ 105,888 Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3 26,254 27,277 ETFs 3,488 3,591 Total Assets Under Management $ 132,662 $ 136,756 1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.

The Company also announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The Company’s management team will host a conference call the following morning, November 5, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Victory Capital’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vcm.com before the conference call begins.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

To participate in the conference call, please call (877) 823-8673 (domestic) or (647) 689-4067 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vcm.com. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay, at the same location, shortly after the call concludes.

About Victory Capital

