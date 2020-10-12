Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.10.2020 20:10:00

Victory Capital Reports September 2020 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $132.7 billion on September 30, 2020.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Apple Inc. / austriamicrosystems AG 56925705 54.00 % 13.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / MasterCard Inc. / PayPal Holdings Inc. / Visa Inc. 56925706 59.00 % 12.00 %
CS / Swiss Re / UBS / Zurich 56925707 55.00 % 10.50 %

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of:

By Asset Class

September 30, 2020

 

August 31, 2020

Fixed Income

$

35,848

 

$

36,061

Solutions

 

30,767

 

 

31,928

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

22,540

 

 

23,634

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

14,453

 

 

15,235

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

13,242

 

 

13,846

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

11,974

 

 

12,212

Other

 

207

 

 

229

Total Long-Term Assets

$

129,031

 

$

133,145

 

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,631

 

 

3,611

Total Assets Under Management

$

132,662

 

$

136,756

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

$

102,921

 

$

105,888

Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3

 

26,254

 

 

27,277

ETFs

 

3,488

 

 

3,591

Total Assets Under Management

$

132,662

 

$

136,756

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.

The Company also announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The Company’s management team will host a conference call the following morning, November 5, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Victory Capital’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vcm.com before the conference call begins.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

To participate in the conference call, please call (877) 823-8673 (domestic) or (647) 689-4067 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vcm.com. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay, at the same location, shortly after the call concludes.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $132.7 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten